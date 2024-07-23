BMO Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for July 2024 Français

Jul 23, 2024, 08:30 ET

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the July 2024 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on July 30, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on August 2, 2024.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is July 30, 2024.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

 FUND NAME

FUND TICKER

CASH DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.040

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

0.037

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.030

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.045

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.140

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.090

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.075

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGH

0.100

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGH.F

0.095

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.056

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.090

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZJK.U

0.085

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.045

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZPR.U

0.075

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.060

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.033

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.040

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.050

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.028

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.034

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.042

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.059

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZIC.U

0.042

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.057

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.038

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.025

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.030

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.038

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

0.055

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUAG.F

0.055

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUAG.U

0.055

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.097

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.109

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUP.U

0.105

BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZBAL.T

0.141

BMO Canadian Banks Accelerator ETF

ZEBA

0.115

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.070

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.100

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.110

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*

ZWB.U

0.140

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.130

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

ZWEN

0.220

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

0.160

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

0.150

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.145

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.070

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.120

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.100

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

0.175

BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZGRO.T

0.160

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.080

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.090

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.070

BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*

ZMI.U

0.120

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

0.160

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

0.155

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*

ZPAY.U

0.160

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.200

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*

ZUS.U

0.205

BMO USD Cash Management ETF

ZUCM

0.136

BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*

ZUCM.U

0.135

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.080

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*

ZDY.U

0.060

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.055

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.100

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*

ZWH.U

0.105

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.090

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.125

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*

ZPW.U

0.125

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.120

BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)

ZWQT

0.085

BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGDV

0.034

BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGRT

0.055

BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)

ZMMK

0.200

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIF

0.050

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUCM.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, and ZPW.U.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Distribution yields are calculated by using the most recent regular distribution, or expected distribution, (which may be based on income, dividends, return of capital, and option premiums, as applicable) and excluding additional year end distributions, and special reinvested distributions annualized for frequency, divided by current net asset value (NAV). Distributions are not guaranteed, may fluctuate and are subject to change and/or elimination. Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions and NAV fluctuations. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a BMO Mutual Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by a BMO Mutual Fund are greater than the performance of the investment fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a BMO Mutual Fund, and income and dividends earned by a BMO Mutual Fund, are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

Distributions, if any, for all series of securities of a BMO Mutual Fund (other than ETF Series) are automatically reinvested in additional securities of the same series of the applicable BMO Mutual Fund, unless the securityholder elects in writing that that they prefer to receive cash distributions. For ETF Series securities of a BMO Mutual Fund, distributions, if any, may be paid in cash or reinvested automatically in additional ETF Series securities of the applicable BMO Mutual Fund and the ETF Series securities will be immediately consolidated such that the number of outstanding ETF Series securities following the distribution will equal the number of ETF Series securities outstanding prior to the distribution. If a securityholder is enrolled in a distribution reinvestment plan, distributions, if any, will be automatically reinvested in additional ETF Series securities of the applicable BMO Mutual Fund pursuant to the distribution reinvestment plan. For further information, see the distribution policy for the applicable BMO Mutual Fund in the simplified prospectus.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under license.

About BMO Global Asset Management
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.

About BMO Financial Group 

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society. 

Media Contacts: Jeff Roman, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996

