BMO Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for July 2024
Jul 23, 2024, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the July 2024 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on July 30, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on August 2, 2024.
The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is July 30, 2024.
Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
|
FUND NAME
|
FUND TICKER
|
CASH DISTRIBUTION
|
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZAG
|
0.040
|
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
|
ZMBS
|
0.037
|
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
|
ZDB
|
0.030
|
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEF
|
0.045
|
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
ZEB
|
0.140
|
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
|
ZRE
|
0.090
|
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
|
ZUT
|
0.075
|
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ESGH
|
0.100
|
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ESGH.F
|
0.095
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHY
|
0.056
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZJK
|
0.090
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZJK.U
|
0.085
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZPR
|
0.045
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPR.U
|
0.075
|
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZLC
|
0.060
|
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFL
|
0.033
|
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPL
|
0.040
|
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCM
|
0.050
|
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFM
|
0.028
|
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZMP
|
0.034
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZMU
|
0.042
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZIC
|
0.059
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZIC.U
|
0.042
|
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
|
ZRR
|
0.057
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCS
|
0.038
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFS
|
0.025
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPS
|
0.030
|
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZSU
|
0.038
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZUAG
|
0.055
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZUAG.F
|
0.055
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUAG.U
|
0.055
|
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHP
|
0.097
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZUP
|
0.109
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUP.U
|
0.105
|
BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)
|
ZBAL.T
|
0.141
|
BMO Canadian Banks Accelerator ETF
|
ZEBA
|
0.115
|
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
|
ZDV
|
0.070
|
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWC
|
0.100
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
|
ZWB
|
0.110
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWB.U
|
0.140
|
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWA
|
0.130
|
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF
|
ZWEN
|
0.220
|
BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF
|
ZWHC
|
0.160
|
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
|
ZWT
|
0.150
|
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
|
ZWK
|
0.145
|
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
|
ZWU
|
0.070
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWP
|
0.105
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWE
|
0.120
|
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
|
ZFH
|
0.100
|
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWG
|
0.175
|
BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)
|
ZGRO.T
|
0.160
|
BMO International Dividend ETF
|
ZDI
|
0.080
|
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZDH
|
0.090
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF
|
ZMI
|
0.070
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZMI.U
|
0.120
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF
|
ZPAY
|
0.160
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZPAY.F
|
0.155
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPAY.U
|
0.160
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
|
ZST
|
0.200
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUS.U
|
0.205
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF
|
ZUCM
|
0.136
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUCM.U
|
0.135
|
BMO US Dividend ETF
|
ZDY
|
0.080
|
BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZDY.U
|
0.060
|
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZUD
|
0.055
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWH
|
0.100
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWH.U
|
0.105
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWS
|
0.090
|
BMO US Put Write ETF
|
ZPW
|
0.125
|
BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPW.U
|
0.125
|
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZPH
|
0.120
|
BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZWQT
|
0.085
|
BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGDV
|
0.034
|
BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGRT
|
0.055
|
BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZMMK
|
0.200
|
BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGIF
|
0.050
*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUCM.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, and ZPW.U.
Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
Distribution yields are calculated by using the most recent regular distribution, or expected distribution, (which may be based on income, dividends, return of capital, and option premiums, as applicable) and excluding additional year end distributions, and special reinvested distributions annualized for frequency, divided by current net asset value (NAV). Distributions are not guaranteed, may fluctuate and are subject to change and/or elimination. Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions and NAV fluctuations. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a BMO Mutual Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by a BMO Mutual Fund are greater than the performance of the investment fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a BMO Mutual Fund, and income and dividends earned by a BMO Mutual Fund, are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
Distributions, if any, for all series of securities of a BMO Mutual Fund (other than ETF Series) are automatically reinvested in additional securities of the same series of the applicable BMO Mutual Fund, unless the securityholder elects in writing that that they prefer to receive cash distributions. For ETF Series securities of a BMO Mutual Fund, distributions, if any, may be paid in cash or reinvested automatically in additional ETF Series securities of the applicable BMO Mutual Fund and the ETF Series securities will be immediately consolidated such that the number of outstanding ETF Series securities following the distribution will equal the number of ETF Series securities outstanding prior to the distribution. If a securityholder is enrolled in a distribution reinvestment plan, distributions, if any, will be automatically reinvested in additional ETF Series securities of the applicable BMO Mutual Fund pursuant to the distribution reinvestment plan. For further information, see the distribution policy for the applicable BMO Mutual Fund in the simplified prospectus.
"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under license.
About BMO Global Asset Management
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.
About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.
SOURCE BMO Financial Group
Media Contacts: Jeff Roman, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996
