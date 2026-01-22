BMO Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for January 2026 Français

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the January 2026 cash distribution for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series")1 that distribute monthly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds at the close of business on January 29, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable on February 03, 2026.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of BMO Mutual Funds is January 29, 2026.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

 FUND NAME

FUND TICKER

CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT $

BMO AAA CLO ETF

ZAAA

0.126

BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units)

ZAAA.F

0.124

BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units)*

ZAAA.U

0.126

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.039

BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZBAL.T

0.049

BMO BBB CLO ETF

ZBBZ

0.163

BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBBZ.F

0.162

BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units)*

ZBBZ.U

0.163

BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF

ZBCB

0.060

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.070

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.105

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

0.074

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.120

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*

ZWB.U

0.140

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.130

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

ZWEN

0.220

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

0.160

BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF

ZWGD

0.145

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

0.245

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.145

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.070

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.022

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.042

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.146

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.089

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.069

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.120

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.061

BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGDV

0.034

BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)

ZWQT

0.085

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

0.175

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIF

0.050

BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGRT

0.055

BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZGRO.T

0.058

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.060

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.102

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZJK.U

0.096

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.080

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.080

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.056

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZPR.U

0.090

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.056

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.027

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.035

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.057

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.033

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.040

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.048

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.069

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZIC.U

0.051

BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)

ZMMK

0.100

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.063

BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*

ZMI.U

0.038

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

0.200

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

0.175

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*

ZPAY.U

0.180

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.051

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.047

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.029

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.025

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.049

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.099

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*

ZUS.U

0.160

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

0.074

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUAG.F

0.068

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUAG.U

0.071

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.070

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*

ZDY.U

0.050

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF

ZBDU

0.070

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBDU.F

0.070

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.045

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.130

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*

ZWH.U

0.125

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.105

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.078

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.092

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUP.U

0.086

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.125

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*

ZPW.U

0.125

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.120

BMO USD Cash Management ETF

ZUCM

0.089

BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*

ZUCM.U

0.087

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZPW.U, and ZUCM.U.

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are offered by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series of BMO Mutual Fund before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the relevant prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.  

Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink.

Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of the BMO ETF or the ETF Series units of a BMO Mutual Fund will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If a unitholder's adjusted cost base goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series units of a BMO Mutual Fund. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances. 

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group 

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of October 31, 2025. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities. 

