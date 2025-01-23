BMO Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for January 2025 Français

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the January 2025 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on January 30, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on February 4, 2025.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is January 30, 2025.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

 FUND NAME

FUND

TICKER

CASH

DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.040

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

0.040

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.030

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.045

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.140

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.090

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.075

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGH

0.100

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (ETFH Units)

ESGH.F

0.095

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index Fund (formerly BMO High Yield

US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF)

ZHY

0.056

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.090

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (ETFU Units)*

ZJK.U

0.085

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.045

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (ETFU Units)*

ZPR.U

0.068

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.060

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.033

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.040

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.050

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.028

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.034

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.042

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.059

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (ETFU Units)*

ZIC.U

0.042

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.057

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.038

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.025

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.030

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.038

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

0.060

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ETFH Units)

ZUAG.F

0.060

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ETFU Units)*

ZUAG.U

0.060

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.090

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.100

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (ETFU Units)*

ZUP.U

0.098

BMO Balanced ETF (ETF6 Units)

ZBAL.T

0.141

BMO Canadian Banks Accelerator ETF

ZEBA

0.115

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.070

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call Fund (formerly BMO Canadian High Dividend 

Covered Call ETF)

ZWC

0.100

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks Fund (formerly BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks

ETF)

ZWB

0.110

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ETFU Units)*

ZWB.U

0.140

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.130

BMO Covered Call Energy Fund (formerly BMO Covered Call Energy ETF)

ZWEN

0.220

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

0.160

BMO Covered Call Technology Fund (formerly BMO Covered Call Technology ETF)

ZWT

0.150

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.145

BMO Covered Call Utilities Fund (formerly BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF)

ZWU

0.070

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Fund (formerly BMO Europe High Dividend

Covered Call ETF)

ZWP

0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.120

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.080

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

0.175

BMO Growth ETF (ETF6 Units)

ZGRO.T

0.160

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.080

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.090

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.070

BMO Monthly Income ETF (ETFU Units)*

ZMI.U

0.120

BMO Premium Yield Fund (formerly BMO Premium Yield ETF)

ZPAY

0.160

BMO Premium Yield Fund (formerly BMO Premium Yield ETF) (ETFH Units)

ZPAY.F

0.155

BMO Premium Yield Fund (formerly BMO Premium Yield ETF) (ETFU Units)*

ZPAY.U

0.160

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond Fund (formerly BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF)

ZST

0.155

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (ETFU Units)*

ZUS.U

0.185

BMO USD Cash Management ETF

ZUCM

0.110

BMO USD Cash Management ETF (ETFU Units)*

ZUCM.U

0.105

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.080

BMO US Dividend ETF (ETFU Units)*

ZDY.U

0.060

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.055

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Fund (formerly BMO US High Dividend Covered Call

ETF)

ZWH

0.100

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Fund (formerly BMO US High Dividend Covered Call

ETF) ETFU Units*

ZWH.U

0.105

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.090

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.125

BMO US Put Write ETF (ETFU Units)*

ZPW.U

0.125

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.120

BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund

ZWQT

0.085

BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

BGDV

0.034

BMO Global REIT Fund

BGRT

0.055

BMO Money Market Fund

ZMMK

0.150

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund

BGIF

0.050

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUCM.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, and ZPW.U.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds.  Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus.  Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.  

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Global Asset Management
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.

About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.41 trillion as of October 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society. 

