TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the January 2025 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on January 30, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on February 4, 2025.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is January 30, 2025.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

FUND NAME FUND TICKER CASH DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.040 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS 0.040 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.030 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF 0.045 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.140 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE 0.090 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT 0.075 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGH 0.100 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (ETFH Units) ESGH.F 0.095 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index Fund (formerly BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF) ZHY 0.056 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK 0.090 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (ETFU Units)* ZJK.U 0.085 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.045 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (ETFU Units)* ZPR.U 0.068 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.060 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.033 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.040 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.050 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.028 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.034 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.042 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.059 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (ETFU Units)* ZIC.U 0.042 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.057 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.038 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.025 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.030 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.038 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG 0.060 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ETFH Units) ZUAG.F 0.060 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ETFU Units)* ZUAG.U 0.060 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP 0.090 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP 0.100 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (ETFU Units)* ZUP.U 0.098 BMO Balanced ETF (ETF6 Units) ZBAL.T 0.141 BMO Canadian Banks Accelerator ETF ZEBA 0.115 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV 0.070 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call Fund (formerly BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF) ZWC 0.100 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks Fund (formerly BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF) ZWB 0.110 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ETFU Units)* ZWB.U 0.140 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.130 BMO Covered Call Energy Fund (formerly BMO Covered Call Energy ETF) ZWEN 0.220 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC 0.160 BMO Covered Call Technology Fund (formerly BMO Covered Call Technology ETF) ZWT 0.150 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK 0.145 BMO Covered Call Utilities Fund (formerly BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF) ZWU 0.070 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Fund (formerly BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF) ZWP 0.105 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.120 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.080 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG 0.175 BMO Growth ETF (ETF6 Units) ZGRO.T 0.160 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI 0.080 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH 0.090 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.070 BMO Monthly Income ETF (ETFU Units)* ZMI.U 0.120 BMO Premium Yield Fund (formerly BMO Premium Yield ETF) ZPAY 0.160 BMO Premium Yield Fund (formerly BMO Premium Yield ETF) (ETFH Units) ZPAY.F 0.155 BMO Premium Yield Fund (formerly BMO Premium Yield ETF) (ETFU Units)* ZPAY.U 0.160 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond Fund (formerly BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF) ZST 0.155 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (ETFU Units)* ZUS.U 0.185 BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM 0.110 BMO USD Cash Management ETF (ETFU Units)* ZUCM.U 0.105 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 0.080 BMO US Dividend ETF (ETFU Units)* ZDY.U 0.060 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD 0.055 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Fund (formerly BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF) ZWH 0.100 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Fund (formerly BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF) ETFU Units* ZWH.U 0.105 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS 0.090 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.125 BMO US Put Write ETF (ETFU Units)* ZPW.U 0.125 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH 0.120 BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund ZWQT 0.085 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund BGDV 0.034 BMO Global REIT Fund BGRT 0.055 BMO Money Market Fund ZMMK 0.150 BMO Global Infrastructure Fund BGIF 0.050

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUCM.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, and ZPW.U.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com .

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Global Asset Management

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.41 trillion as of October 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contacts: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996