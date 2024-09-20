BMO Announces Cash and Reinvested Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for September 2024 Français
Sep 20, 2024, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the September 2024 cash and reinvested distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly and quarterly, as set out in the tables below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on September 27, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on October 2, 2024.
The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is September 27, 2024.
Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
Monthly Distributions
|
FUND NAME
|
TICKER
|
CASH DISTRIBUTION
|
BMO Aggregate Bond IndexETF
|
ZAG
|
0.040
|
BMO CanadianMBS IndexETF
|
ZMBS
|
0.040
|
BMO Discount Bond IndexETF
|
ZDB
|
0.030
|
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD IndexETF
|
ZEF
|
0.045
|
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
ZEB
|
0.140
|
BMO Equal WeightREITs IndexETF
|
ZRE
|
0.090
|
BMO Equal Weight Utilities IndexETF
|
ZUT
|
0.075
|
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond IndexETF
|
ESGH
|
0.100
|
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond IndexETF (Hedged Units)
|
ESGH.F
|
0.095
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD IndexETF
|
ZHY
|
0.056
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond IndexETF
|
ZJK
|
0.090
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond IndexETF (USD Units)*
|
ZJK.U
|
0.085
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share IndexETF
|
ZPR
|
0.045
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share IndexETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPR.U
|
0.068
|
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZLC
|
0.060
|
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFL
|
0.033
|
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPL
|
0.040
|
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCM
|
0.050
|
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFM
|
0.028
|
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZMP
|
0.034
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZMU
|
0.042
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZIC
|
0.059
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZIC.U
|
0.042
|
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
|
ZRR
|
0.057
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCS
|
0.038
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFS
|
0.025
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPS
|
0.030
|
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZSU
|
0.038
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZUAG
|
0.060
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZUAG.F
|
0.060
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond IndexETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUAG.U
|
0.060
|
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD IndexETF
|
ZHP
|
0.090
|
BMO US Preferred Share IndexETF
|
ZUP
|
0.100
|
BMO US Preferred Share IndexETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUP.U
|
0.098
|
BMO BalancedETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)
|
ZBAL.T
|
0.141
|
BMO Canadian Banks AcceleratorETF
|
ZEBA
|
0.115
|
BMO Canadian DividendETF
|
ZDV
|
0.070
|
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered CallETF
|
ZWC
|
0.100
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
|
ZWB
|
0.110
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWB.U
|
0.140
|
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWA
|
0.130
|
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF
|
ZWEN
|
0.220
|
BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF
|
ZWHC
|
0.160
|
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
|
ZWT
|
0.150
|
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
|
ZWK
|
0.145
|
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
|
ZWU
|
0.070
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWP
|
0.105
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWE
|
0.120
|
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
|
ZFH
|
0.100
|
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWG
|
0.175
|
BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)
|
ZGRO.T
|
0.160
|
BMO International DividendETF
|
ZDI
|
0.080
|
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CADETF
|
ZDH
|
0.090
|
BMO Monthly IncomeETF
|
ZMI
|
0.070
|
BMO Monthly IncomeETF (USD Units)*
|
ZMI.U
|
0.120
|
BMO Premium YieldETF
|
ZPAY
|
0.160
|
BMO Premium YieldETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZPAY.F
|
0.155
|
BMO Premium YieldETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPAY.U
|
0.160
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term BondETF
|
ZST
|
0.175
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US BondETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUS.U
|
0.205
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF
|
ZUCM
|
0.130
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUCM.U
|
0.130
|
BMO US Dividend ETF
|
ZDY
|
0.080
|
BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZDY.U
|
0.060
|
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZUD
|
0.055
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWH
|
0.100
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWH.U
|
0.105
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWS
|
0.090
|
BMO US Put Write ETF
|
ZPW
|
0.125
|
BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPW.U
|
0.125
|
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZPH
|
0.120
|
BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZWQT
|
0.085
|
BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ActiveETF Series)
|
BGDV
|
0.034
|
BMO GlobalREIT Fund (ActiveETF Series)
|
BGRT
|
0.055
|
BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZMMK
|
0.170
|
BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (ActiveETF Series)
|
BGIF
|
0.050
Quarterly Distributions
|
FUND NAME
|
TICKER
|
CASH
|
BMO BBB Corporate Bond IndexETF
|
ZBBB
|
0.280
|
BMO Canadian Bank Income IndexETF
|
ZBI
|
0.270
|
BMO Corporate Bond IndexETF
|
ZCB
|
0.460
|
BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD IndexETF
|
ZDJ
|
0.210
|
BMO Equal Weight Industrials IndexETF
|
ZIN
|
0.150
|
BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas IndexETF
|
ZEO
|
0.680
|
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD IndexETF
|
ZUB
|
0.185
|
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF
|
ZBK
|
0.195
|
BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ESGB
|
0.250
|
BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ESGF
|
0.240
|
BMO Global Communications Index ETF
|
COMM
|
0.120
|
BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
DISC
|
0.090
|
BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
STPL
|
0.140
|
BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|
ZGI
|
0.370
|
BMO Government Bond Index ETF
|
ZGB
|
0.320
|
BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZQB
|
0.250
|
BMO Japan Index ETF
|
ZJPN
|
0.160
|
BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZJPN.F
|
0.190
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTL
|
0.290
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZTL.F
|
0.300
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZTL.U
|
0.280
|
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTM
|
0.340
|
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZTM.U
|
0.320
|
BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF
|
ZGRN
|
0.130
|
BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF
|
ZGQ
|
0.150
|
BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF
|
ESGA
|
0.250
|
BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF
|
ZVC
|
0.210
|
BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF
|
ESGE
|
0.220
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZDM
|
0.200
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|
ZEA
|
0.160
|
BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEQ
|
0.140
|
BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF
|
ESGG
|
0.150
|
BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF
|
ESGY
|
0.110
|
BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ESGY.F
|
0.110
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF
|
ZUQ
|
0.120
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZUQ.F
|
0.080
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUQ.U
|
0.080
|
BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF
|
ZVU
|
0.160
|
BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZUE
|
0.200
|
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF
|
ZSP
|
0.210
|
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZSP.U
|
0.160
|
BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|
ZIU
|
0.390
|
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|
ZCN
|
0.230
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF
|
ZMID
|
0.130
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZMID.F
|
0.130
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZMID.U
|
0.130
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF
|
ZSML
|
0.140
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZSML.F
|
0.130
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZSML.U
|
0.140
|
BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|
ZSB
|
0.370
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF
|
ZTIP
|
0.300
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZTIP.F
|
0.260
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZTIP.U
|
0.260
|
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTS
|
0.300
|
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZTS.U
|
0.300
|
BMO US TIPS Index ETF
|
TIPS
|
0.270
|
BMO US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
TIPS.F
|
0.280
|
BMO US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
TIPS.U
|
0.270
|
BMO All-Equity ETF
|
ZEQT
|
0.220
|
BMO Balanced ESG ETF
|
ZESG
|
0.180
|
BMO Balanced ETF
|
ZBAL
|
0.220
|
BMO Conservative ETF
|
ZCON
|
0.220
|
BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF
|
ZCDB
|
0.140
|
BMO Global Agriculture ETF
|
ZEAT
|
0.130
|
BMO Growth ETF
|
ZGRO
|
0.220
|
BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF
|
ZLSC
|
0.210
|
BMO Long Short US Equity ETF
|
ZLSU
|
0.130
|
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
|
ZLB
|
0.280
|
BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF
|
ZLI
|
0.160
|
BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZLD
|
0.170
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF
|
ZLU
|
0.270
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZLU.U
|
0.200
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZLH
|
0.190
|
BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF
|
ZSDB
|
0.100
|
BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZUEA
|
0.047
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January
|
ZJAN
|
0.042
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April
|
ZAPR
|
0.041
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July
|
ZJUL
|
0.041
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CADETF – October
|
ZOCT
|
0.043
|
BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series)
|
TOWR
|
0.120
|
BMO Brookfield GlobalRenewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)
|
GRNI
|
0.160
|
BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZCPB
|
0.200
|
BMO Global Innovators Fund (ActiveETF Series)
|
BGIN
|
0.020
|
BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZGSB
|
0.300
|
BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZMSB
|
0.250
|
BMO Tactical DividendETF Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZZZD
|
0.300
Quarterly Distributions - Automatically Reinvested
The following quarterly cash distributions are distributed and automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable BMO ETF, which are consolidated immediately.
|
FUND NAME
|
TICKER
|
REINVESTED
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZCS.L
|
0.220
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZFS.L
|
0.140
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZPS.L
|
0.140
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZST.L
|
0.640
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)
|
ZUS.V
|
0.720
|
*
|
Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUCM.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZPW.U, ZTL.U, ZTM.U, ZUQ.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, TIPS.U, ZTS.U, ZLU.U and ZUS.V.
Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.
