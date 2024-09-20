TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the September 2024 cash and reinvested distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly and quarterly, as set out in the tables below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on September 27, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on October 2, 2024.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is September 27, 2024.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

FUND NAME TICKER CASH DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT ($) BMO Aggregate Bond IndexETF ZAG 0.040 BMO CanadianMBS IndexETF ZMBS 0.040 BMO Discount Bond IndexETF ZDB 0.030 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD IndexETF ZEF 0.045 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.140 BMO Equal WeightREITs IndexETF ZRE 0.090 BMO Equal Weight Utilities IndexETF ZUT 0.075 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond IndexETF ESGH 0.100 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond IndexETF (Hedged Units) ESGH.F 0.095 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD IndexETF ZHY 0.056 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond IndexETF ZJK 0.090 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond IndexETF (USD Units)* ZJK.U 0.085 BMO Laddered Preferred Share IndexETF ZPR 0.045 BMO Laddered Preferred Share IndexETF (USD Units)* ZPR.U 0.068 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.060 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.033 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.040 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.050 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.028 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.034 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.042 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.059 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZIC.U 0.042 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.057 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.038 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.025 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.030 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.038 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG 0.060 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUAG.F 0.060 BMO US Aggregate Bond IndexETF (USD Units)* ZUAG.U 0.060 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD IndexETF ZHP 0.090 BMO US Preferred Share IndexETF ZUP 0.100 BMO US Preferred Share IndexETF (USD Units)* ZUP.U 0.098 BMO BalancedETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZBAL.T 0.141 BMO Canadian Banks AcceleratorETF ZEBA 0.115 BMO Canadian DividendETF ZDV 0.070 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered CallETF ZWC 0.100 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 0.110 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)* ZWB.U 0.140 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.130 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN 0.220 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC 0.160 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT 0.150 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK 0.145 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU 0.070 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP 0.105 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.120 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.100 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG 0.175 BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZGRO.T 0.160 BMO International DividendETF ZDI 0.080 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CADETF ZDH 0.090 BMO Monthly IncomeETF ZMI 0.070 BMO Monthly IncomeETF (USD Units)* ZMI.U 0.120 BMO Premium YieldETF ZPAY 0.160 BMO Premium YieldETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F 0.155 BMO Premium YieldETF (USD Units)* ZPAY.U 0.160 BMO Ultra Short-Term BondETF ZST 0.175 BMO Ultra Short-Term US BondETF (USD Units)* ZUS.U 0.205 BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM 0.130 BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)* ZUCM.U 0.130 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 0.080 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)* ZDY.U 0.060 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD 0.055 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH 0.100 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* ZWH.U 0.105 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS 0.090 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.125 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)* ZPW.U 0.125 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH 0.120 BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series) ZWQT 0.085 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ActiveETF Series) BGDV 0.034 BMO GlobalREIT Fund (ActiveETF Series) BGRT 0.055 BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series) ZMMK 0.170 BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (ActiveETF Series) BGIF 0.050

Quarterly Distributions

FUND NAME TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT ($) BMO BBB Corporate Bond IndexETF ZBBB 0.280 BMO Canadian Bank Income IndexETF ZBI 0.270 BMO Corporate Bond IndexETF ZCB 0.460 BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD IndexETF ZDJ 0.210 BMO Equal Weight Industrials IndexETF ZIN 0.150 BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas IndexETF ZEO 0.680 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD IndexETF ZUB 0.185 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF ZBK 0.195 BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGB 0.250 BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ESGF 0.240 BMO Global Communications Index ETF COMM 0.120 BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF DISC 0.090 BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF STPL 0.140 BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF ZGI 0.370 BMO Government Bond Index ETF ZGB 0.320 BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF ZQB 0.250 BMO Japan Index ETF ZJPN 0.160 BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZJPN.F 0.190 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTL 0.290 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTL.F 0.300 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTL.U 0.280 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTM 0.340 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTM.U 0.320 BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF ZGRN 0.130 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF ZGQ 0.150 BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGA 0.250 BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF ZVC 0.210 BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGE 0.220 BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDM 0.200 BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF ZEA 0.160 BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEQ 0.140 BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGG 0.150 BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGY 0.110 BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGY.F 0.110 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF ZUQ 0.120 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUQ.F 0.080 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUQ.U 0.080 BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF ZVU 0.160 BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUE 0.200 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP 0.210 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)* ZSP.U 0.160 BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF ZIU 0.390 BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF ZCN 0.230 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF ZMID 0.130 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZMID.F 0.130 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)* ZMID.U 0.130 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF ZSML 0.140 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZSML.F 0.130 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)* ZSML.U 0.140 BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF ZSB 0.370 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF ZTIP 0.300 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTIP.F 0.260 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTIP.U 0.260 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTS 0.300 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTS.U 0.300 BMO US TIPS Index ETF TIPS 0.270 BMO US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units) TIPS.F 0.280 BMO US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)* TIPS.U 0.270 BMO All-Equity ETF ZEQT 0.220 BMO Balanced ESG ETF ZESG 0.180 BMO Balanced ETF ZBAL 0.220 BMO Conservative ETF ZCON 0.220 BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF ZCDB 0.140 BMO Global Agriculture ETF ZEAT 0.130 BMO Growth ETF ZGRO 0.220 BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF ZLSC 0.210 BMO Long Short US Equity ETF ZLSU 0.130 BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF ZLB 0.280 BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF ZLI 0.160 BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLD 0.170 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF ZLU 0.270 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)* ZLU.U 0.200 BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLH 0.190 BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF ZSDB 0.100 BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF ZUEA 0.047 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January ZJAN 0.042 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April ZAPR 0.041 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July ZJUL 0.041 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CADETF – October ZOCT 0.043 BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series) TOWR 0.120 BMO Brookfield GlobalRenewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series) GRNI 0.160 BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZCPB 0.200 BMO Global Innovators Fund (ActiveETF Series) BGIN 0.020 BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZGSB 0.300 BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZMSB 0.250 BMO Tactical DividendETF Fund (ETF Series) ZZZD 0.300

Quarterly Distributions - Automatically Reinvested

The following quarterly cash distributions are distributed and automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable BMO ETF, which are consolidated immediately.

FUND NAME TICKER REINVESTED

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT ($) BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZCS.L 0.220 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZFS.L 0.140 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZPS.L 0.140 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units) ZST.L 0.640 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units) ZUS.V 0.720

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUCM.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZPW.U, ZTL.U, ZTM.U, ZUQ.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, TIPS.U, ZTS.U, ZLU.U and ZUS.V.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs .

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Global Asset Management

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

