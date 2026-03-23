BMO Announces Cash and Reinvested Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for March 2026 Français
News provided byBMO Financial Group
Mar 23, 2026, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the March 2026 cash and reinvested distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series")1 that distribute monthly and quarterly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series at the close of business on March 30, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on April 2, 2026.
The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series is March 30, 2026.
Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
Monthly Distributions
|
FUND NAME
|
FUND TICKER
|
CASH
|
BMO AAA CLO ETF
|
ZAAA
|
0.126
|
BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZAAA.F
|
0.124
|
BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZAAA.U
|
0.126
|
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZAG
|
0.038
|
BMO All-Equity ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZEQT.T
|
0.100
|
BMO Balanced ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZBAL.T
|
0.049
|
BMO BBB CLO ETF
|
ZBBZ
|
0.163
|
BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZBBZ.F
|
0.162
|
BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZBBZ.U
|
0.163
|
BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF
|
ZBCB
|
0.060
|
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
|
ZDV
|
0.075
|
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWC
|
0.105
|
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWC.T
|
0.333
|
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
|
ZMBS
|
0.079
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
|
ZWB
|
0.120
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWB.T
|
0.488
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWB.U
|
0.140
|
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWA
|
0.130
|
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWA.T
|
0.413
|
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF
|
ZWEN
|
0.220
|
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWEN.T
|
0.488
|
BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF
|
ZWHC
|
0.160
|
BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWHC.T
|
0.413
|
BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF
|
ZWGD
|
0.170
|
BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWGD.T
|
0.333
|
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
|
ZWT
|
0.245
|
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWT.T
|
0.413
|
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
|
ZWK
|
0.145
|
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWK.T
|
0.450
|
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
|
ZWU
|
0.070
|
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWU.T
|
0.625
|
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
|
ZDB
|
0.022
|
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEF
|
0.042
|
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
ZEB
|
0.145
|
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
|
ZRE
|
0.080
|
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
|
ZUT
|
0.067
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWP
|
0.105
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWP.T
|
0.333
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWE
|
0.120
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWE.T
|
0.333
|
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
|
ZFH
|
0.064
|
BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGDV
|
0.034
|
BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZWQT
|
0.085
|
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWG
|
0.175
|
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWG.T
|
0.333
|
BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGIF
|
0.050
|
BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGRT
|
0.055
|
BMO Government Bond Index ETF
|
ZGB
|
0.109
|
BMO Growth ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZGRO.T
|
0.058
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHY
|
0.059
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZJK
|
0.099
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZJK.U
|
0.095
|
BMO International Dividend ETF
|
ZDI
|
0.080
|
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZDH
|
0.080
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZPR
|
0.054
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPR.U
|
0.088
|
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZLC
|
0.055
|
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFL
|
0.027
|
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPL
|
0.034
|
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCM
|
0.057
|
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFM
|
0.033
|
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZMP
|
0.040
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZMU
|
0.048
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZIC
|
0.068
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZIC.U
|
0.051
|
BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZMMK
|
0.090
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF
|
ZMI
|
0.055
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZMI.U
|
0.036
|
BMO MSCI Canada IMI High Dividend Yield Index ETF
|
ZDIV
|
0.104
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF
|
ZPAY
|
0.200
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZPAY.F
|
0.175
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPAY.U
|
0.180
|
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
|
ZRR
|
0.045
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCS
|
0.047
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFS
|
0.029
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPS
|
0.025
|
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZSU
|
0.049
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
|
ZST
|
0.103
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUS.U
|
0.158
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZUAG
|
0.072
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZUAG.F
|
0.068
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUAG.U
|
0.071
|
BMO US Dividend ETF
|
ZDY
|
0.075
|
BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZDY.U
|
0.055
|
BMO US Dividend Growth ETF
|
ZBDU
|
0.070
|
BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZBDU.F
|
0.070
|
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZUD
|
0.050
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWH
|
0.130
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWH.T
|
0.413
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWH.U
|
0.125
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWS
|
0.105
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWS.T
|
0.413
|
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHP
|
0.076
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZUP
|
0.089
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUP.U
|
0.084
|
BMO US Put Write ETF
|
ZPW
|
0.125
|
BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPW.U
|
0.125
|
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZPH
|
0.120
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF
|
ZUCM
|
0.090
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUCM.U
|
0.089
Quarterly Distributions
|
FUND NAME
|
FUND TICKER
|
CASH
|
BMO All-Equity ETF
|
ZEQT
|
0.072
|
BMO Balanced ESG ETF
|
ZESG
|
0.065
|
BMO Balanced ETF
|
ZBAL
|
0.054
|
BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZBBB
|
0.307
|
BMO Broad Commodity ETF
|
ZCOM
|
1.500
|
BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series)
|
TOWR
|
0.120
|
BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)
|
GRNI
|
0.160
|
BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF
|
ZBI
|
0.348
|
BMO Conservative ETF
|
ZCON
|
0.048
|
BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZCPB
|
0.200
|
BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCB
|
0.492
|
BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF
|
ZCDB
|
0.159
|
BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZDJ
|
0.202
|
BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF
|
ZIN
|
0.124
|
BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF
|
ZEO
|
0.780
|
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZUB
|
0.184
|
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF
|
ZBK
|
0.207
|
BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ESGB
|
0.280
|
BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ESGF
|
0.257
|
BMO Global Agriculture ETF
|
ZEAT
|
0.110
|
BMO Global Communications Index ETF
|
COMM
|
0.115
|
BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
DISC
|
0.069
|
BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
STPL
|
0.133
|
BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|
ZGI
|
0.323
|
BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGIN
|
0.020
|
BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZGSB
|
0.300
|
BMO Growth ETF
|
ZGRO
|
0.062
|
BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZQB
|
0.294
|
BMO Japan Index ETF
|
ZJPN
|
0.132
|
BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZJPN.F
|
0.195
|
BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF
|
ZLSC
|
0.135
|
BMO Long Short US Equity ETF
|
ZLSU
|
0.085
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTL
|
0.296
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZTL.F
|
0.231
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZTL.U
|
0.283
|
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
|
ZLB
|
0.280
|
BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF
|
ZLI
|
0.160
|
BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZLD
|
0.170
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF
|
ZLU
|
0.270
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZLU.U
|
0.190
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZLH
|
0.170
|
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTM
|
0.420
|
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZTM.U
|
0.404
|
BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF
|
ZGRN
|
0.108
|
BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF
|
ZGQ
|
0.118
|
BMO MSCI Canada Selection Equity Index ETF
|
ESGA
|
0.265
|
BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF
|
ZVC
|
0.221
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZDM
|
0.183
|
BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF
|
ZIQ
|
0.130
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|
ZEA
|
0.145
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Selection Equity Index ETF
|
ESGE
|
0.192
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Small-Mid Cap Index ETF
|
ZESM
|
0.213
|
BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEQ
|
0.130
|
BMO MSCI Global Selection Equity Index ETF
|
ESGG
|
0.137
|
BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF
|
ZEQL
|
0.120
|
BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZEQL.F
|
0.116
|
BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZEQL.U
|
0.116
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF
|
ZUQ
|
0.127
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZUQ.F
|
0.077
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUQ.U
|
0.082
|
BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF
|
ESGY
|
0.121
|
BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ESGY.F
|
0.091
|
BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF
|
ZVU
|
0.144
|
BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZUE
|
0.211
|
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF
|
ZSP
|
0.231
|
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZSP.U
|
0.169
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF
|
ZMID
|
0.124
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZMID.F
|
0.110
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZMID.U
|
0.121
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF
|
ZSML
|
0.133
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZSML.F
|
0.118
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZSML.U
|
0.131
|
BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|
ZIU
|
0.406
|
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|
ZCN
|
0.237
|
BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|
ZSB
|
0.383
|
BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF
|
ZSDB
|
0.112
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF
|
ZTIP
|
0.265
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZTIP.F
|
0.236
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZTIP.U
|
0.245
|
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTS
|
0.378
|
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZTS.U
|
0.363
|
BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZMSB
|
0.250
|
BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZZZD
|
0.300
|
BMO Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|
ZXCO
|
0.093
|
BMO Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|
ZXCP
|
0.102
|
BMO Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|
ZXCQ
|
0.103
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April
|
ZAPR
|
0.041
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January
|
ZJAN
|
0.042
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July
|
ZJUL
|
0.041
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October
|
ZOCT
|
0.043
Quarterly Distributions - Automatically Reinvested
The following quarterly cash distributions are distributed and automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable BMO ETF, which are consolidated immediately.
|
FUND NAME
|
FUND TICKER
|
REINVESTED
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZCS.L
|
0.290
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZFS.L
|
0.190
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZPS.L
|
0.160
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZST.L
|
0.550
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)
|
ZUS.V
|
0.720
*Distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZWB.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUAG.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZPW.U, ZUCM.U, ZTL.U, ZLU.U, ZTM.U, ZEQL.U, ZUQ.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, ZTS.U, and ZUS.V.
|
1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal
The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.
The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.
S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZUE, ZCN, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, ZSML.U, ZIU, and ZCN. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.
Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series. Please read the applicable ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, investors' original investment will shrink. Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of a BMO ETF or an ETF Series will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base ("ACB") will be reduced by the amount of any return of capital ("ROC"). If a unitholder's ACB goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.
The Target Cash Flow Units are subject to capital depletion risk. Target Cash Flow Units make monthly distributions of a fixed amount which may be comprised of, in whole or in part, a ROC. A ROC reduces the amount of an original investment and may result in the return to investors of the entire amount of an original investment.
For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series, please see the specific risks set out in the relevant prospectus.
"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
About BMO Global Asset Management
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.
About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.
SOURCE BMO Financial Group
For further information: Media Contacts: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996
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