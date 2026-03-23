TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the March 2026 cash and reinvested distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series")1 that distribute monthly and quarterly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series at the close of business on March 30, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on April 2, 2026.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series is March 30, 2026.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

FUND NAME FUND TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT $ BMO AAA CLO ETF ZAAA 0.126 BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units) ZAAA.F 0.124 BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units)* ZAAA.U 0.126 BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.038 BMO All-Equity ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZEQT.T 0.100 BMO Balanced ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZBAL.T 0.049 BMO BBB CLO ETF ZBBZ 0.163 BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units) ZBBZ.F 0.162 BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units)* ZBBZ.U 0.163 BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF ZBCB 0.060 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV 0.075 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC 0.105 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWC.T 0.333 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS 0.079 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 0.120 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWB.T 0.488 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)* ZWB.U 0.140 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.130 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWA.T 0.413 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN 0.220 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWEN.T 0.488 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC 0.160 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWHC.T 0.413 BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF ZWGD 0.170 BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWGD.T 0.333 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT 0.245 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWT.T 0.413 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK 0.145 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWK.T 0.450 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU 0.070 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWU.T 0.625 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.022 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF 0.042 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.145 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE 0.080 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT 0.067 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP 0.105 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWP.T 0.333 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.120 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWE.T 0.333 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.064 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series) BGDV 0.034 BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series) ZWQT 0.085 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG 0.175 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWG.T 0.333 BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIF 0.050 BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series) BGRT 0.055 BMO Government Bond Index ETF ZGB 0.109 BMO Growth ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZGRO.T 0.058 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY 0.059 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK 0.099 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZJK.U 0.095 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI 0.080 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH 0.080 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.054 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZPR.U 0.088 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.055 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.027 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.034 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.057 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.033 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.040 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.048 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.068 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZIC.U 0.051 BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series) ZMMK 0.090 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.055 BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)* ZMI.U 0.036 BMO MSCI Canada IMI High Dividend Yield Index ETF ZDIV 0.104 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY 0.200 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F 0.175 BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)* ZPAY.U 0.180 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.045 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.047 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.029 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.025 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.049 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST 0.103 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)* ZUS.U 0.158 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG 0.072 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUAG.F 0.068 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUAG.U 0.071 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 0.075 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)* ZDY.U 0.055 BMO US Dividend Growth ETF ZBDU 0.070 BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units) ZBDU.F 0.070 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD 0.050 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH 0.130 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWH.T 0.413 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* ZWH.U 0.125 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS 0.105 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWS.T 0.413 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP 0.076 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP 0.089 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUP.U 0.084 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.125 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)* ZPW.U 0.125 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH 0.120 BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM 0.090 BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)* ZUCM.U 0.089

Quarterly Distributions

FUND NAME FUND TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT $ BMO All-Equity ETF ZEQT 0.072 BMO Balanced ESG ETF ZESG 0.065 BMO Balanced ETF ZBAL 0.054 BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF ZBBB 0.307 BMO Broad Commodity ETF ZCOM 1.500 BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series) TOWR 0.120 BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series) GRNI 0.160 BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF ZBI 0.348 BMO Conservative ETF ZCON 0.048 BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZCPB 0.200 BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCB 0.492 BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF ZCDB 0.159 BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDJ 0.202 BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF ZIN 0.124 BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF ZEO 0.780 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUB 0.184 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF ZBK 0.207 BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGB 0.280 BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ESGF 0.257 BMO Global Agriculture ETF ZEAT 0.110 BMO Global Communications Index ETF COMM 0.115 BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF DISC 0.069 BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF STPL 0.133 BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF ZGI 0.323 BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIN 0.020 BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZGSB 0.300 BMO Growth ETF ZGRO 0.062 BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF ZQB 0.294 BMO Japan Index ETF ZJPN 0.132 BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZJPN.F 0.195 BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF ZLSC 0.135 BMO Long Short US Equity ETF ZLSU 0.085 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTL 0.296 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTL.F 0.231 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTL.U 0.283 BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF ZLB 0.280 BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF ZLI 0.160 BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLD 0.170 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF ZLU 0.270 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)* ZLU.U 0.190 BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLH 0.170 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTM 0.420 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTM.U 0.404 BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF ZGRN 0.108 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF ZGQ 0.118 BMO MSCI Canada Selection Equity Index ETF ESGA 0.265 BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF ZVC 0.221 BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDM 0.183 BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF ZIQ 0.130 BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF ZEA 0.145 BMO MSCI EAFE Selection Equity Index ETF ESGE 0.192 BMO MSCI EAFE Small-Mid Cap Index ETF ZESM 0.213 BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEQ 0.130 BMO MSCI Global Selection Equity Index ETF ESGG 0.137 BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF ZEQL 0.120 BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZEQL.F 0.116 BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF (USD Units)* ZEQL.U 0.116 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF ZUQ 0.127 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUQ.F 0.077 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUQ.U 0.082 BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF ESGY 0.121 BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGY.F 0.091 BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF ZVU 0.144 BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUE 0.211 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP 0.231 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)* ZSP.U 0.169 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF ZMID 0.124 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZMID.F 0.110 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)* ZMID.U 0.121 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF ZSML 0.133 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZSML.F 0.118 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)* ZSML.U 0.131 BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF ZIU 0.406 BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF ZCN 0.237 BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF ZSB 0.383 BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF ZSDB 0.112 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF ZTIP 0.265 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTIP.F 0.236 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTIP.U 0.245 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTS 0.378 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTS.U 0.363 BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZMSB 0.250 BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series) ZZZD 0.300 BMO Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCO 0.093 BMO Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCP 0.102 BMO Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCQ 0.103 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April ZAPR 0.041 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January ZJAN 0.042 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July ZJUL 0.041 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October ZOCT 0.043

Quarterly Distributions - Automatically Reinvested



The following quarterly cash distributions are distributed and automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable BMO ETF, which are consolidated immediately.

FUND NAME FUND TICKER REINVESTED

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT ($) BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZCS.L 0.290 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZFS.L 0.190 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZPS.L 0.160 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units) ZST.L 0.550 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units) ZUS.V 0.720

*Distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZWB.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUAG.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZPW.U, ZUCM.U, ZTL.U, ZLU.U, ZTM.U, ZEQL.U, ZUQ.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, ZTS.U, and ZUS.V.

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZUE, ZCN, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, ZSML.U, ZIU, and ZCN. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series. Please read the applicable ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, investors' original investment will shrink. Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of a BMO ETF or an ETF Series will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base ("ACB") will be reduced by the amount of any return of capital ("ROC"). If a unitholder's ACB goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

The Target Cash Flow Units are subject to capital depletion risk. Target Cash Flow Units make monthly distributions of a fixed amount which may be comprised of, in whole or in part, a ROC. A ROC reduces the amount of an original investment and may result in the return to investors of the entire amount of an original investment.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series, please see the specific risks set out in the relevant prospectus.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Global Asset Management

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996