BMO Announces Cash and Reinvested Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for March 2026 Français

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BMO Financial Group

Mar 23, 2026, 08:30 ET

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the March 2026 cash and reinvested distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series")1 that distribute monthly and quarterly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series at the close of business on March 30, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on April 2, 2026.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series is March 30, 2026.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

 FUND NAME

FUND TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT $

BMO AAA CLO ETF

ZAAA

0.126

BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units)

ZAAA.F

0.124

BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units)*

ZAAA.U

0.126

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.038

BMO All-Equity ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZEQT.T

0.100

BMO Balanced ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZBAL.T

0.049

BMO BBB CLO ETF

ZBBZ

0.163

BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBBZ.F

0.162

BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units)*

ZBBZ.U

0.163

BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF

ZBCB

0.060

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.075

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.105

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWC.T

0.333

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

0.079

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.120

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWB.T

0.488

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*

ZWB.U

0.140

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.130

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWA.T

0.413

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

ZWEN

0.220

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWEN.T

0.488

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

0.160

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWHC.T

0.413

BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF

ZWGD

0.170

BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWGD.T

0.333

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

0.245

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWT.T

0.413

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.145

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWK.T

0.450

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.070

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWU.T

0.625

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.022

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.042

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.145

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.080

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.067

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWP.T

0.333

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.120

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWE.T

0.333

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.064

BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGDV

0.034

BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)

ZWQT

0.085

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

0.175

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWG.T

0.333

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIF

0.050

BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGRT

0.055

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

0.109

BMO Growth ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZGRO.T

0.058

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.059

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.099

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZJK.U

0.095

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.080

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.080

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.054

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZPR.U

0.088

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.055

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.027

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.034

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.057

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.033

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.040

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.048

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.068

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZIC.U

0.051

BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)

ZMMK

0.090

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.055

BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*

ZMI.U

0.036

BMO MSCI Canada IMI High Dividend Yield Index ETF

ZDIV

0.104

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

0.200

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

0.175

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*

ZPAY.U

0.180

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.045

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.047

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.029

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.025

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.049

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.103

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*

ZUS.U

0.158

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

0.072

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUAG.F

0.068

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUAG.U

0.071

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.075

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*

ZDY.U

0.055

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF

ZBDU

0.070

BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units)

ZBDU.F

0.070

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.050

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.130

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWH.T

0.413

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*

ZWH.U

0.125

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.105

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)

ZWS.T

0.413

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.076

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.089

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUP.U

0.084

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.125

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*

ZPW.U

0.125

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.120

BMO USD Cash Management ETF

ZUCM

0.090

BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*

ZUCM.U

0.089

Quarterly Distributions

 FUND NAME

FUND TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT $

BMO All-Equity ETF

ZEQT

0.072

BMO Balanced ESG ETF

ZESG

0.065

BMO Balanced ETF

ZBAL

0.054

BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZBBB

0.307

BMO Broad Commodity ETF

ZCOM

1.500

BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series)

TOWR

0.120

BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)

GRNI

0.160

BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF

ZBI

0.348

BMO Conservative ETF

ZCON

0.048

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZCPB

0.200

BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCB

0.492

BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF

ZCDB

0.159

BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDJ

0.202

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF

ZIN

0.124

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

ZEO

0.780

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUB

0.184

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

ZBK

0.207

BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGB

0.280

BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ESGF

0.257

BMO Global Agriculture ETF

ZEAT

0.110

BMO Global Communications Index ETF

COMM

0.115

BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF

DISC

0.069

BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF

STPL

0.133

BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF

ZGI

0.323

BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIN

0.020

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZGSB

0.300

BMO Growth ETF

ZGRO

0.062

BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZQB

0.294

BMO Japan Index ETF

ZJPN

0.132

BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZJPN.F

0.195

BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF

ZLSC

0.135

BMO Long Short US Equity ETF

ZLSU

0.085

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTL

0.296

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTL.F

0.231

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTL.U

0.283

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB

0.280

BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF

ZLI

0.160

BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLD

0.170

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU

0.270

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)*

ZLU.U

0.190

BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLH

0.170

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTM

0.420

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTM.U

0.404

BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF

ZGRN

0.108

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF

ZGQ

0.118

BMO MSCI Canada Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGA

0.265

BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF

ZVC

0.221

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDM

0.183

BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF

ZIQ

0.130

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA

0.145

BMO MSCI EAFE Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGE

0.192

BMO MSCI EAFE Small-Mid Cap Index ETF

ZESM

0.213

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEQ

0.130

BMO MSCI Global Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGG

0.137

BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF

ZEQL

0.120

BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZEQL.F

0.116

BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZEQL.U

0.116

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF

ZUQ

0.127

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUQ.F

0.077

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUQ.U

0.082

BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF

ESGY

0.121

BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGY.F

0.091

BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF

ZVU

0.144

BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUE

0.211

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP

0.231

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZSP.U

0.169

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF

ZMID

0.124

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZMID.F

0.110

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZMID.U

0.121

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF

ZSML

0.133

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZSML.F

0.118

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZSML.U

0.131

BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

ZIU

0.406

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

ZCN

0.237

BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF

ZSB

0.383

BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF

ZSDB

0.112

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF

ZTIP

0.265

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTIP.F

0.236

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTIP.U

0.245

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTS

0.378

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTS.U

0.363

BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZMSB

0.250

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series)

ZZZD

0.300

BMO Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

ZXCO

0.093

BMO Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

ZXCP

0.102

BMO Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

ZXCQ

0.103

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April

ZAPR

0.041

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January

ZJAN

0.042

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July

ZJUL

0.041

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October

ZOCT

0.043

Quarterly Distributions - Automatically Reinvested
 

The following quarterly cash distributions are distributed and automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable BMO ETF, which are consolidated immediately.

 FUND NAME

FUND TICKER

REINVESTED
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT ($)

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZCS.L

0.290

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZFS.L

0.190

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZPS.L

0.160

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZST.L

0.550

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)

ZUS.V

0.720

*Distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZWB.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUAG.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZPW.U, ZUCM.U, ZTL.U, ZLU.U, ZTM.U, ZEQL.U, ZUQ.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, ZTS.U, and ZUS.V.

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZUE, ZCN, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, ZSML.U, ZIU, and ZCN. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series. Please read the applicable ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, investors' original investment will shrink. Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of a BMO ETF or an ETF Series will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base ("ACB") will be reduced by the amount of any return of capital ("ROC"). If a unitholder's ACB goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

The Target Cash Flow Units are subject to capital depletion risk. Target Cash Flow Units make monthly distributions of a fixed amount which may be comprised of, in whole or in part, a ROC. A ROC reduces the amount of an original investment and may result in the return to investors of the entire amount of an original investment.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series, please see the specific risks set out in the relevant prospectus.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Global Asset Management
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.

About BMO Financial Group   
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.  

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996

Organization Profile

BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and...