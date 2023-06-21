BMO Announces Cash and Reinvested Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for June 2023 Français

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the June 2023 cash and reinvested distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly and quarterly, as set out in the tables below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on June 29, 2023 will receive cash or reinvested distributions payable on July 5, 2023. 

Unitholders of record of ETF Series of BMO Money Market Fund (TSX: ZMMK) at the close of business on June 28, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on July 5, 2023.

The ex-dividend date and record date for ZMMK is June 28, 2023.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

FUND NAME

TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

$0.040

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

$0.035

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

$0.030

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

$0.045

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

$0.140

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

$0.090

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

$0.075

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGH

$0.120

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGH.F

$0.110

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

$0.060

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

$0.090

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZJK.U

$0.085

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

$0.045

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

$0.065

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

$0.040

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

$0.045

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

$0.050

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

$0.028

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

$0.034

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

$0.045

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

$0.055

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZIC.U

$0.042

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

$0.080

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

$0.038

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

$0.022

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

$0.030

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

$0.035

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

$0.050

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUAG.F

$0.050

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUAG.U

$0.050

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

$0.105

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

$0.105

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUP.U

$0.105

BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZBAL.T

$0.135

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

$0.070

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

$0.110

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

$0.110

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*

ZWB.U

$0.140

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

$0.130

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

ZWEN

$0.210

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

$0.160

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

$0.110

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

$0.170

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

$0.070

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

$0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

$0.120

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

$0.105

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

$0.175

BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZGRO.T

$0.150

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

$0.080

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

$0.090

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZPR.U

$0.075

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

$0.070

BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*

ZMI.U

$0.110

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

$0.160

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

$0.155

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*

ZPAY.U

$0.160

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

$0.190

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*

ZUS.U

$0.190

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

$0.080

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*

ZDY.U

$0.060

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

$0.055

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

$0.100

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*

ZWH.U

$0.105

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

$0.090

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

$0.095

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*

ZPW.U

$0.095

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

$0.100

BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)

ZMMK

$0.205

Quarterly Distributions

FUND NAME

TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZBBB

$0.240

BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF

ZBI

$0.230

BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCB

$0.450

BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDJ

$0.230

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF

ZIN

$0.155

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

ZEO

$0.750

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUB

$0.180

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

ZBK

$0.190

BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGB

$0.240

BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ESGF

$0.250

BMO Global Communications Index ETF

COMM

$0.110

BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF

DISC

$0.090

BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF

STPL

$0.140

BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF

ZGI

$0.350

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

$0.310

BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZQB

$0.210

BMO Japan Index ETF

ZJPN

$0.160

BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZJPN.F

$0.180

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTL

$0.350

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTL.F

$0.290

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTL.U

$0.350

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTM

$0.250

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTM.U

$0.250

BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF

ZGRN

$0.130

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF

ZGQ

$0.190

BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGA

$0.250

BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF

ZVC

$0.220

BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGE

$0.230

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDM

$0.200

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA

$0.160

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEQ

$0.180

BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGG

$0.150

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGY

$0.130

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGY.F

$0.120

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF

ZUQ

$0.150

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUQ.F

$0.100

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUQ.U

$0.100

BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF

ZVU

$0.180

BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUE

$0.220

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP

$0.230

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZSP.U

$0.180

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF

ZMID

$0.150

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZMID.F

$0.150

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZMID.U

$0.150

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF

ZSML

$0.130

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZSML.F

$0.130

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZSML.U

$0.130

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

ZCN

$0.230

BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF

ZSB

$0.300

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF

ZTIP

$0.380

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF

TIPS

$0.400

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTIP.F

$0.360

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

TIPS.F

$0.400

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTIP.U

$0.360

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*

TIPS.U

$0.400

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTS

$0.230

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTS.U

$0.230

BMO All-Equity ETF

ZEQT

$0.220

BMO Balanced ESG ETF

ZESG

$0.180

BMO Balanced ETF

ZBAL

$0.220

BMO Conservative ETF

ZCON

$0.220

BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF

ZCDB

$0.170

BMO Global Agriculture ETF

ZEAT

$0.120

BMO Growth ETF

ZGRO

$0.220

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB

$0.280

BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF

ZLI

$0.160

BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLD

$0.170

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU

$0.270

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)*

ZLU.U

$0.200

BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLH

$0.190

BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF

ZSDB

$0.130

BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series)

TOWR

$0.120

BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)

GRNI

$0.160

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZCPB

$0.200

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZGSB

$0.300

BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZMSB

$0.250

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series)

ZZZD

$0.300

Quarterly Distributions - Automatically Reinvested

The following quarterly cash distributions, if any, are distributed and automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable BMO ETF, which are consolidated immediately.

 

FUND NAME

 

TICKER

REINVESTED
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT ($)

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZCS.L

$0.190

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZFS.L

$0.100

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZPS.L

$0.160

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZST.L

$0.650

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)

ZUS.V

$0.700

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZPR.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZPW.U, ZTL.U, ZTM.U, ZUQ.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, TIPS.U, ZTS.U, ZLU.U and ZUS.V.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. 

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Distributions are not guaranteed and may fluctuate. Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an investment fund, and income and dividends earned by an investment fund, are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the distribution policy for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series set out in its prospectus.

Cash distributions, if any, on units of a BMO ETF or an ETF Series (other than accumulating units or units subject to a distribution reinvestment plan) are expected to be paid primarily out of dividends or distributions, and other income or gains, received by the BMO ETF or ETF Series less the expenses of the BMO ETF or ETF Series, but may also consist of non-taxable amounts including returns of capital, which may be paid in the manager's sole discretion. To the extent that the expenses of a BMO ETF or an ETF Series exceed the income generated by such BMO ETF or ETF Series in any given month, quarter or year, as the case may be, it is not expected that a monthly, quarterly, or annual distribution will be paid. Distributions, if any, in respect of the accumulating units of BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF, BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF, BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF, BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF will be automatically reinvested in additional accumulating units of the applicable BMO ETF. Following each distribution, the number of accumulating units of the applicable BMO ETF or ETF Series will be immediately consolidated so that the number of outstanding accumulating units of the applicable BMO ETF or ETF Series will be the same as the number of outstanding accumulating units before the distribution. Non-resident unitholders may have the number of securities reduced due to withholding tax. Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series have adopted a distribution reinvestment plan, which provides that a unitholder may elect to automatically reinvest all cash distributions paid on units held by that unitholder in additional units of the applicable BMO ETF or ETF Series in accordance with the terms of the distribution reinvestment plan. For further information, see the distribution policy for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series set out in its prospectus.

Certain indices are a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"),and have been licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. S&P®, S&P 500®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"), and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the manager. These BMO Index ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the relevant index.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $87.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, December 2022

About BMO Financial Group 

 BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of April 30, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society.

