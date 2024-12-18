BMO Announces Annual Reinvested Distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds Français

BMO Financial Group

Dec 18, 2024, 15:32 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. today announced the 2024 annual reinvested distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) or ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) 1. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and special income within the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure that the BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not liable for ordinary income tax.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 30, 2024, will receive the 2024 annual reinvested distributions. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2025.

Please note that the cash distributions will be reported separately and may be applicable to some BMO ETFs and/or ETF Series making annual reinvested distributions.

Details of the per-unit annual reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:

FUND NAME

TICKER

REINVESTED
DISTRIBUTION
($)

BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF

ZLSC

0.089

BMO Long Short US Equity ETF

ZLSU

1.078

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.000

BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZBBB

0.015

BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF

ZBI

0.019

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

0.015

BMO Clean Energy Index ETF

ZCLN

0.000

BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCB

0.000

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.000

BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDJ

0.000

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.000

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.000

BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMT

0.000

BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF

ZGD

5.604

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF

ZIN

1.195

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

ZEO

0.057

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.379

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUB

0.097

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

ZBK

0.124

BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUH

0.000

BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF

ZHU

0.000

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.424

BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGB

0.028

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGH

0.291

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGH.F

0.111

BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ESGF

0.066

BMO Global Communications Index ETF

COMM

0.104

BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF

DISC

0.019

BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF

STPL

0.000

BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF

ZGI

0.258

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

0.003

BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZQB

0.000

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.010

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.053

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZJK.U

0.036

BMO Japan Index ETF

ZJPN

0.000

BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZJPN.F

0.038

 BMO Junior Gold Index ETF

ZJG

0.000

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.018

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZPR.U

0.000

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.000

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.000

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.000

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTL

0.198

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTL.F

0.127

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTL.U

0.685

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.000

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.000

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.000

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.000

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.003

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZIC.U

0.011

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTM

0.000

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTM.U

0.011

BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF

ZGRN

0.000

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF

ZGQ

2.369

BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGA

0.023

BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF

ZVC

0.578

BMO MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF

ZCH

0.000

BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGE

0.000

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDM

0.092

BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF

ZIQ

0.000

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA

0.000

BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

ZEM

0.781

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEQ

0.028

BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGG

0.000

BMO MSCI India ESG Leaders Index ETF

ZID

0.000

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGY

0.000

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGY.F

0.000

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF

ZUQ

1.251

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUQ.F

0.445

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUQ.U

0.966

BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF

ZVU

0.098

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZQQ

0.000

 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF

ZNQ

0.000

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZNQ.U

0.000

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.000

BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUE

0.000

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP

0.019

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZSP.U

0.015

BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

ZIU

3.626

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

ZCN

0.000

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF

ZMID

1.659

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZMID.F

0.000

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZMID.U

0.447

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF

ZSML

0.181

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZSML.F

0.130

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZSML.U

0.131

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.022

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZCS.L

0.241

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.048

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZFS.L

0.195

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.000

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZPS.L

0.126

BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF

ZSB

0.113

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.053

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF

ZTIP

0.000

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTIP.F

0.000

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTIP.U

0.000

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTS

0.083

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTS.U

0.083

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

0.438

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUAG.F

0.329

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUAG.U

0.342

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.000

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.000

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUP.U

0.000

BMO US TIPS Index ETF

TIPS

0.122

BMO US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

TIPS.F

0.492

BMO US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*

TIPS.U

0.000

BMO All-Equity ETF

ZEQT

0.353

BMO Balanced ESG ETF

ZESG

0.663

BMO Balanced ETF

ZBAL

0.489

BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZBAL.T

0.000

BMO Canadian Banks Accelerator ETF

ZEBA

0.000

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.683

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.000

BMO Conservative ETF

ZCON

0.000

BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF

ZCDB

0.014

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.000

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*

ZWB.U

0.000

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.000

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

ZWEN

0.249

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

0.031

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

0.828

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.000

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.000

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.000

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.000

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.670

BMO Global Agriculture ETF

ZEAT

0.000

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

0.949

BMO Gold Bullion ETF

ZGLD

0.000

BMO Gold Bullion Hedged to CAD ETF

ZGLH

1.584

BMO Gold Bullion ETF (USD Units)*

ZGLD.U

0.000

BMO Growth ETF

ZGRO

0.523

BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZGRO.T

0.000

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.000

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.217

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB

1.116

BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF

ZLE

0.000

BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF

ZLI

0.163

BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLD

0.183

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU

1.897

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)*

ZLU.U

1.718

BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLH

0.000

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.593

BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*

ZMI.U

1.365

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

1.170

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

1.201

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*

ZPAY.U

1.015

BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF

ZSDB

0.279

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.000

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZST.L

0.640

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*

ZUS.U

0.000

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)*

ZUS.V

0.720

BMO USD Cash Management ETF

ZUCM

0.000

BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*

ZUCM.U

0.000

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.976

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*

ZDY.U

0.595

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.000

BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUEA

0.850

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January

ZJAN

0.195

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April

ZAPR

0.056

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July

ZJUL

0.243

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October

ZOCT

0.066

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.134

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*

ZWH.U

0.016

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.257

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.258

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*

ZPW.U

0.294

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.000

BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)

ZMMK

0.000

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZCPB

0.121

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZGSB

0.000

BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZMSB

0.000

BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund

ARKG

0.000

BMO ARK Innovation Fund

ARKK

0.000

BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund

ARKW

1.194

BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series)

TOWR

0.116

BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)

GRNI

0.000

BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGDV

4.642

BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)

ZWQT

0.760

BMO Global Equity Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGEQ

2.854

BMO Global Health Care Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGHC

0.000

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIF

0.478

BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIN

0.468

BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGRT

0.338

BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund (ETF Series)

ZFC

0.000

BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund (ETF Series)

ZFN

4.099

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series)

ZZZD

0.000

BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund (ETF Series)

ZACE

0.000

BMO U.S. Equity Growth MFR Fund (ETF Series)

ZUGE

0.705

BMO U.S. Equity Value MFR Fund (ETF Series)

ZUVE

0.191

BMO Women in Leadership Fund (ETF Series)

WOMN

0.000

*Reinvested distribution  per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZTL.U, ZIC.U, ZTM.U, ZUQ.U, ZNQ.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, ZTS.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, TIPS.U, ZWB.U, ZGLD.U, ZLU.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUCM.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZPW.U, ZUS.V

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZIU, ZCN, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, and ZSML.U. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (including USD Units).

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds.  Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus.  Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.  

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Global Asset Management
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.

About BMO Financial Group  

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.41 trillion as of October 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.  

