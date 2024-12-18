TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. today announced the 2024 annual reinvested distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) or ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) 1. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and special income within the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure that the BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not liable for ordinary income tax.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 30, 2024, will receive the 2024 annual reinvested distributions. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2025.

Please note that the cash distributions will be reported separately and may be applicable to some BMO ETFs and/or ETF Series making annual reinvested distributions.

Details of the per-unit annual reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:

FUND NAME TICKER REINVESTED

DISTRIBUTION

($) BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF ZLSC 0.089 BMO Long Short US Equity ETF ZLSU 1.078 BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.000 BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF ZBBB 0.015 BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF ZBI 0.019 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS 0.015 BMO Clean Energy Index ETF ZCLN 0.000 BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCB 0.000 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.000 BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDJ 0.000 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF 0.000 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.000 BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMT 0.000 BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF ZGD 5.604 BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF ZIN 1.195 BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF ZEO 0.057 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE 0.379 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUB 0.097 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF ZBK 0.124 BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUH 0.000 BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF ZHU 0.000 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT 0.424 BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGB 0.028 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGH 0.291 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGH.F 0.111 BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ESGF 0.066 BMO Global Communications Index ETF COMM 0.104 BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF DISC 0.019 BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF STPL 0.000 BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF ZGI 0.258 BMO Government Bond Index ETF ZGB 0.003 BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF ZQB 0.000 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY 0.010 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK 0.053 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZJK.U 0.036 BMO Japan Index ETF ZJPN 0.000 BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZJPN.F 0.038 BMO Junior Gold Index ETF ZJG 0.000 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.018 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZPR.U 0.000 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.000 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.000 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.000 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTL 0.198 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTL.F 0.127 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTL.U 0.685 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.000 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.000 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.000 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.000 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.003 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZIC.U 0.011 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTM 0.000 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTM.U 0.011 BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF ZGRN 0.000 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF ZGQ 2.369 BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGA 0.023 BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF ZVC 0.578 BMO MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF ZCH 0.000 BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGE 0.000 BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDM 0.092 BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF ZIQ 0.000 BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF ZEA 0.000 BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF ZEM 0.781 BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEQ 0.028 BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGG 0.000 BMO MSCI India ESG Leaders Index ETF ZID 0.000 BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGY 0.000 BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGY.F 0.000 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF ZUQ 1.251 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUQ.F 0.445 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUQ.U 0.966 BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF ZVU 0.098 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZQQ 0.000 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF ZNQ 0.000 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF (USD Units)* ZNQ.U 0.000 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.000 BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUE 0.000 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP 0.019 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)* ZSP.U 0.015 BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF ZIU 3.626 BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF ZCN 0.000 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF ZMID 1.659 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZMID.F 0.000 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)* ZMID.U 0.447 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF ZSML 0.181 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZSML.F 0.130 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)* ZSML.U 0.131 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.022 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZCS.L 0.241 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.048 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZFS.L 0.195 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.000 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZPS.L 0.126 BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF ZSB 0.113 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.053 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF ZTIP 0.000 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTIP.F 0.000 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTIP.U 0.000 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTS 0.083 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTS.U 0.083 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG 0.438 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUAG.F 0.329 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUAG.U 0.342 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP 0.000 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP 0.000 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUP.U 0.000 BMO US TIPS Index ETF TIPS 0.122 BMO US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units) TIPS.F 0.492 BMO US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)* TIPS.U 0.000 BMO All-Equity ETF ZEQT 0.353 BMO Balanced ESG ETF ZESG 0.663 BMO Balanced ETF ZBAL 0.489 BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZBAL.T 0.000 BMO Canadian Banks Accelerator ETF ZEBA 0.000 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV 0.683 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC 0.000 BMO Conservative ETF ZCON 0.000 BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF ZCDB 0.014 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 0.000 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)* ZWB.U 0.000 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.000 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN 0.249 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC 0.031 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT 0.828 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK 0.000 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU 0.000 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP 0.000 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.000 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.670 BMO Global Agriculture ETF ZEAT 0.000 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG 0.949 BMO Gold Bullion ETF ZGLD 0.000 BMO Gold Bullion Hedged to CAD ETF ZGLH 1.584 BMO Gold Bullion ETF (USD Units)* ZGLD.U 0.000 BMO Growth ETF ZGRO 0.523 BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZGRO.T 0.000 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI 0.000 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH 0.217 BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF ZLB 1.116 BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF ZLE 0.000 BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF ZLI 0.163 BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLD 0.183 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF ZLU 1.897 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)* ZLU.U 1.718 BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLH 0.000 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.593 BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)* ZMI.U 1.365 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY 1.170 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F 1.201 BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)* ZPAY.U 1.015 BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF ZSDB 0.279 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST 0.000 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units) ZST.L 0.640 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)* ZUS.U 0.000 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)* ZUS.V 0.720 BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM 0.000 BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)* ZUCM.U 0.000 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 0.976 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)* ZDY.U 0.595 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD 0.000 BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF ZUEA 0.850 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January ZJAN 0.195 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April ZAPR 0.056 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July ZJUL 0.243 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October ZOCT 0.066 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH 0.134 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* ZWH.U 0.016 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS 0.257 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.258 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)* ZPW.U 0.294 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH 0.000 BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series) ZMMK 0.000 BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZCPB 0.121 BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZGSB 0.000 BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZMSB 0.000 BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund ARKG 0.000 BMO ARK Innovation Fund ARKK 0.000 BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund ARKW 1.194 BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series) TOWR 0.116 BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series) GRNI 0.000 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series) BGDV 4.642 BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series) ZWQT 0.760 BMO Global Equity Fund (Active ETF Series) BGEQ 2.854 BMO Global Health Care Fund (Active ETF Series) BGHC 0.000 BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIF 0.478 BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIN 0.468 BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series) BGRT 0.338 BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZFC 0.000 BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZFN 4.099 BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series) ZZZD 0.000 BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZACE 0.000 BMO U.S. Equity Growth MFR Fund (ETF Series) ZUGE 0.705 BMO U.S. Equity Value MFR Fund (ETF Series) ZUVE 0.191 BMO Women in Leadership Fund (ETF Series) WOMN 0.000

*Reinvested distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZTL.U, ZIC.U, ZTM.U, ZUQ.U, ZNQ.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, ZTS.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, TIPS.U, ZWB.U, ZGLD.U, ZLU.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUCM.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZPW.U, ZUS.V

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZIU, ZCN, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, and ZSML.U. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (including USD Units).

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com .

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Global Asset Management

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.41 trillion as of October 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996