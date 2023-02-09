BlueWine.com launches website dedicated to wine and spirits documentaries

The platform will be dedicated to providing content through TVOD, SVOD, and AVO

TORONTO and BORDEAUX, France, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - E-Studioz, an independent film production company based in Bordeaux, has launched Bluewine.com, the first video blog entirely dedicated to the world of wines and spirits. Through BlueWine.com, wine lovers will be able to discover video trailers of the latest productions from directors and producers who have focused on the world of wines and spirits. Wine lovers will be able to discover images of terroirs, grape varieties and the fascinating stories of the winegrowers and families who produce wine and spirits around the world. The BlueWine.com website currently features over fifty wine-related documentaries, films, programs, reports and videos.

E-Studioz produced the documentary film Eastbound Westbound in 2022, an investigation that aims to trace, understand, and demonstrate the historical and unwavering links between California and Bordeaux, and their wines.



According to Wine Intelligence, wine and spirits lovers represent an audience of over 380 million people, who consume at least once a week across the major markets. The E-Studioz team is aware of over a hundred documentary films, twenty fiction films and thousands of reports on wine and spirits produced in the past ten years.



But even though the major platforms such as Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime and Google Play broadcast programs on this subject in VOD, they are usually buried among thousands of films intended for a wider audience and are difficult to find in their huge catalogs. In addition, the distribution and broadcasting of a niche film to TV channels and streaming platforms is very difficult, as they lack information about the potential audience.



"BlueWine.com will allow wine lovers and filmmakers to come together on the same site, helping to raise awareness of the films and allowing wine lovers to discover them," states Gérard Spatafora, founder of E-Studioz.

During the 4th quarter of 2023, E-Studioz teams will transform the BlueWine.com website into a streaming platform entirely dedicated to worldwide wine and spirits content. Wine lovers will then be able to view the programs through a pay-per-view offer (TVOD), a subscription offer (SVOD) or with advertising (AVOD).

To achieve this, E-Studioz will open its capital to investors and will give individuals the opportunity to participate through crowdfunding in the form of an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) to help it in its international development.

About E-Studioz SAS

Founded in 2019 in Bordeaux by Gérard Spatafora, Philippe Maurange and Arnaud Serre – all three with a background in internet distribution and sales, journalism and tasting as well as press relations over more than 25 years – E-Studioz has a solid network in the international world of wine and spirits. An independent film producer, E-Studioz produced the documentary Eastbound Westbound in 2022, which will soon be available in English on APPLE TV.

Link to the website BlueWine.com

