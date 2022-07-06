BlueVoyant Recognized in Microsoft Canada Impact Awards

The company is a finalist in two categories — Healthcare Impact Award and Security Impact Award

TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- BlueVoyant , a rock-solid cyber defense platform company converging internal and external security, today announced it was recognized by the Microsoft Canada Impact Awards as a finalist for both the Healthcare Impact Award and the Security Impact Award.

The Microsoft Canada Impact Awards recognize the efforts of Microsoft's partners over the past year — including technical expertise, expanding business, enhancing employees' skills, and delivering excellent customer service. The accolades recognize BlueVoyant's cloud-native and outcomes-based platform, BlueVoyant Elements, which helps companies across a variety of industries improve their cyber defense posture. Elements not only continuously monitors for problems, but also takes action against any vulnerabilities, risks, or threats, usually in a matter of minutes.

"BlueVoyant is committed to helping customers maximize their Microsoft Security investments with innovative technologies designed to collaboratively integrate with Microsoft's offerings," said Milan Patel, global head of managed security services (MSS) at BlueVoyant. "We are honored to be recognized by the Microsoft Canada Impact Awards, among other recent accolades. Cybersecurity is a team sport and we are excited to be on the same team as Microsoft to bring the best cyber defense to our joint customers."

In 2020, BlueVoyant acquired Managed Sentinel , a Toronto-based company and leader in Microsoft Security deployment and management, to better serve customers in Canada and globally.

"BlueVoyant's Microsoft consulting team, based in Canada, is doing some of the most innovative work in cybersecurity, and we are thrilled for that work to be recognized by Microsoft Canada," said Marius Mocanu, president and co-founder of Managed Sentinel. "We look forward to growing our Canadian presence and building on this achievement."

The latest Microsoft accolades are among a long list of recognition BlueVoyant has received from the company. Earlier this year, BlueVoyant was named the Microsoft Security U.S. Partner of the Year , a finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards for Security MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) of the Year, and one of Microsoft's top 150 managed security partners. In 2021, BlueVoyant was named a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Winner for Top MDR (Managed Detection and Response) Team .

In May, BlueVoyant announced that the company was a key design partner for Microsoft's three new security services , including Microsoft Security Experts for hunting, a proactive threat hunting expert service; Microsoft Security Experts for XDR, a new hunting service that extends beyond endpoint hunting; and Microsoft Enterprise Security Services for customers looking for more tailored, hands-on help with security posture management, modernization and proactive hunting.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant converges internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based, cloud-native platform called BlueVoyant Elements. Elements continuously monitors your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain as well as the open, deep, and dark web for vulnerabilities, risks, and threats; and takes action to protect your business, leveraging both machine learning-driven automation and human-led expertise. Elements can be deployed as independent solutions or together as a full-spectrum cyber defense platform. BlueVoyant's approach to cyber defense revolves around three key pillars — technology, telemetry, and talent — that deliver rock-solid cyber defense capabilities to more than 700 customers across the globe.

