BlueVoyant Canada To Deliver Full-Range of Managed Cybersecurity Services Across Canada

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- BlueVoyant , a cybersecurity company, has announced the launch of BlueVoyant Canada to bring its entire suite of managed cybersecurity services, including Managed Security Services, Professional Services, and Third-Party Cyber Risk Management, to the Canadian market.

The launch of BlueVoyant Canada follows the 2020 acquisition of Managed Sentinel by BlueVoyant. Managed Sentinel will become BlueVoyant's Global Center of Excellence, serving as a primary installation and delivery hub for its entire suite of Microsoft security services. This includes the creation of material such as the Azure Sentinel Deployment Guide , created in collaboration with Microsoft, which covers deployment considerations, and tips and advice, based on BlueVoyant's extensive experience in the field. Jim Rosenthal, CEO at BlueVoyant, comments: "Our 2020 acquisition of Managed Sentinel strengthened our overall cybersecurity services proposition, and has enabled us to capitalize on the significant potential in Canada. This is why we've established the BlueVoyant Canada entity, to help organizations and their ecosystems across the country meet their diverse cybersecurity challenges."

BlueVoyant has established a dedicated BlueVoyant Canada team with sales and go-to-market led by Jordan Shaw-Young, VP, Canada, from its Toronto hub, which has more than doubled in size in the last nine months, growing from 12 to 30 people.

Alongside Shaw-Young, Managed Sentinel co-founders Marius Mocanu, Adrian Grigorof, and VP of Engineering, Dorian Birsan, will be overseeing the continued growth of BlueVoyant's Center of Excellence.

BlueVoyant is also actively investing in the training of Canadian students as Junior Engineers, fostering a pipeline of talent through an internship program in partnership with Technation and Canada's Student Work Placement Program.

The establishment of BlueVoyant Canada completes an exciting year for BlueVoyant's global growth, including its expansion across Western and Eastern Europe and its acquisition of UK-based cybersecurity consultancy, Marclay Associates.

Dana Mitchell, General Manager of Cybersecurity at Microsoft Canada, comments: "BlueVoyant/Managed Sentinel have been an excellent partner in Canada since 2020, and we're thrilled to see the next stage of investment in the Canadian market with the launch of BlueVoyant Canada. BlueVoyant continues to be among our top partners for Managed Detection and Response services on Azure Sentinel and M365 Defender, and we are looking forward to working with them to improve security outcomes with our Canadian customers."

Jim Rosenthal concludes: "As an American company, we're incredibly proud to continue to invest heavily in BlueVoyant's Canadian operations. We look forward to continuing our growth in this region and maintaining a position of excellence in serving customers – both globally and across Canada."

About BlueVoyant

At BlueVoyant, we recognize that effective cybersecurity requires active prevention and defense across both your organization and supply chain. Our proprietary data, analytics and technology, coupled with deep expertise, works as a force multiplier to secure your full ecosystem.

Accuracy. Actionability. Timeliness. Scalability.

Founded in 2017 by former Fortune 500 and former government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Manila, Toronto, London, Latin America and Budapest. Visit www.bluevoyant.com .

