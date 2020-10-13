BlueVoyant Acquires Managed Sentinel To Create End-to-End Services Portfolio For Microsoft Security Technologies

- Acquisition strengthens BlueVoyant's ability to serve Microsoft customers; Managed Sentinel will continue to focus on deployment of Azure Sentinel and Microsoft Defender, bolstered by BlueVoyant's MDR capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- BlueVoyant , a cybersecurity services company, today announced that it has acquired Managed Sentinel , a global leader in deployment and management of Microsoft's cloud-native SIEM, Azure Sentinel and Microsoft's XDR platform, Microsoft Defender.

Organizations are increasingly looking for cloud-native security solutions. With the shift towards Extended Detection and Response (XDR) as customers demand more response capabilities beyond endpoint, as well as the drive to consolidate vendors and service providers, the acquisition of Managed Sentinel complements BlueVoyant's managed detection and response (MDR) for Azure Sentinel and Microsoft Defender.

Working alongside BlueVoyant, Managed Sentinel strengthens BlueVoyant's ability to better serve Microsoft customers globally, while enabling Managed Sentinel to leverage BlueVoyant's threat intelligence and MDR capabilities. This allows both BlueVoyant and Managed Sentinel to deliver full-service offerings around Microsoft security technologies, from customized deployments to 24/7 Security Operations.

"The Microsoft partner ecosystem has hundreds of organizations that can implement and transact Microsoft technologies, but very few have security expertise. Managed Sentinel possesses world-class expertise and is a leading Azure Sentinel deployment provider, having served clients all over the world," said Milan Patel, Global Head of Managed Security Services (MSS) at BlueVoyant. "Combining Managed Sentinel's Azure Sentinel deployment expertise with BlueVoyant's MDR capabilities will help customers operationalize and maximize Microsoft security technologies to realize the true business value of adopting cybersecurity through a managed service model."

Jim Rosenthal, CEO of BlueVoyant, said: "We are very excited that Managed Sentinel's Microsoft expertise and BlueVoyant's industry-leading capabilities will continue to consolidate a position of excellence in the market."

Marius Mocanu, CEO of Managed Sentinel, adds, "The acquisition of Managed Sentinel by BlueVoyant, combines our Azure Security expertise with BlueVoyant's incredible proprietary threat intelligence and Managed Security Services, enabling customers to receive an enhanced solution which reduces operational and infrastructure costs."

Founded in 2019 by Marius Mocanu and Adrian Grigorof in Canada, Managed Sentinel has best-in-class experience in deploying hybrid infrastructures, and integrating on-premise, private and public cloud security controls. As a Microsoft Gold Certified partner, Managed Sentinel has established a close working relationship with Microsoft and earned the highest standards of Microsoft's widely recognized partnership.

BlueVoyant MDR provides real-time and customized threat response and remediation - terminating malicious processes, isolating devices, and manually preventing persistence and lateral movement associated with sophisticated attacks. BlueVoyant incorporates client-driven rules of engagement (ROE) enabling immediate, decisive action to stop threats that could cripple a network versus non-critical events where a lower-tiered response may be appropriate. Microsoft Azure Sentinel and Microsoft Defender allows BlueVoyant MDR to gain unparalleled and integrated visibility and response across endpoints, identities, e-mail, and cloud workloads.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an expert-driven cybersecurity services company whose mission is to proactively defend organizations of all sizes against today's constant, sophisticated attackers, and advanced threats.

Led by CEO, Jim Rosenthal, BlueVoyant's highly skilled team includes former government cyber officials with extensive frontline experience in responding to advanced cyber threats on behalf of the National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Unit 8200 and GCHQ, together with private sector experts. BlueVoyant services utilize large real-time datasets with industry leading analytics and technologies.

Founded in 2017 by Fortune 500 executives, including Executive Chairman, Tom Glocer, and former Government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, London, and Latin America.

