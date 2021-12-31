BLUETTI EB70 Launched -- 716Wh/800W Solar Generator, Ultra-portable for Outdoors

Capacity and portability are the first pick-ups for solar generators, on which BLUETTI EB70 is set to impress. Compared to its contemporaries, it is probably petite in size. However, under its 12.6*8.5*8.7inch small box builds the top-notch LiFePO4 battery pack, totally weighing at only 21lbs and contrarily delivering a decent 716Wh capacity. It could end up being one of the top solar power stations of the year.

Features

Apart from what's mentioned above, BLUETTI EB70 also offers an array of outputs like four 800W (surge at 1400W) AC outlets and two 100W USB-C PD3.0 ports for juicing up most of our daily gadgets, and one 15W wireless charging pad that wirelessly charges compatible appliances.

EB70 also gains good scores when it comes to recharging, supporting AC, PV and car charging. Referred to BLUETTI, it will take EB70 about 3hrs to replenish from 0 to 80% via either AC wall outlet or car charging. Thanks to the BLUETTI's exclusive built-in MPPT controller, EB70 can be fast charged up in 4.5hrs at 200W solar input.

Last but not least, BLUETTI EB70 packs ultra-durable and safe Lithium Iron Phosphate battery cells. The LiFePO4 battery stands apart from traditional batteries in its greater stability at high temperature and remains higher performance under low temperature. Another plus for EB70 LiFePO4 batteries lies in their 2500+ charge cycles. In other words, one cycle for a day, it will last about 6—7 years.

Unlike fossil-fuel generators, EB70 works quietly and is environment-friendly without annoying noise or toxic fumes, perfect for camping, road trip, picnic, even family power backup.

