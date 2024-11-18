Bluesight Expands to Canadian Market with Healthmark

Partnership supports growing need for RFID medication management solutions

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bluesight , the leading provider of Medication Intelligence™ solutions for health systems and hospital pharmacies, announced its expanded presence in the Canadian healthcare market through a new partnership with Healthmark . Building on KitCheck's existing footprint in Canada, this partnership will make KitCheck's advanced medication tracking and management capabilities available to hospitals through Healthmark's established network.

KitCheck, a top RFID medication tracking solution, supports over 900 hospitals by enhancing kit and tray management, streamlining workflows, and preventing medication stockouts and errors. KitCheck's software improves productivity by speeding up medication restocking, enabling recall mitigation, and managing shortages across pharmacies, operating rooms, and distribution centers to reduce waste and enhance patient safety.

"Our collaboration with Healthmark will help address the increasing demand for efficient, regulatory-compliant medication management solutions across Canada," said Matt McAluney, Chief Revenue Officer of Bluesight. "Canadian hospitals increasingly need reliable tools that can simplify their medication management processes and improve patient safety. Healthmark's established reputation and extensive reach make it the perfect partner to help us introduce KitCheck to this important market."

Since 1990, Healthmark has established itself as a trusted Canadian supplier of pharmacy products and systems known for safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. With specialized expertise in pharmacy automation, medication packaging, and IV drug preparation, Healthmark is uniquely positioned to bring KitCheck's advanced RFID capabilities to Canadian hospitals.

"We're excited to bring KitCheck into the Canadian market," said John Glynn, President of Healthmark. "At Healthmark, our customers look to us to bring them new innovations that increase quality of care and efficiency in their operations. Our partnership with Bluesight and the introduction of KitCheck does just that, providing a critical solution to reduce errors, prevent stockouts, and streamline workflow."

This partnership reflects Bluesight's commitment to expanding access to solutions that simplify medication management, empowering Canadian healthcare providers to optimize operations, prevent safety risks, and enhance pharmacy financial performance.

About Bluesight

Bluesight simplifies medication tracking from purchase to patient administration. With a suite of Medication Intelligence™ solutions, Bluesight enables hospitals and health systems to worry less about inventory, compliance, and costs and focus on what matters most: patient care. More than 2,000 United States and Canadian hospitals depend on Bluesight every day to optimize pharmacy operations, prevent risk and noncompliance, and improve financial health. For more information, please visit Bluesight's website .

About HealthMark

Healthmark CA is a leading Canadian distributor of pharmaceutical and medical products, providing innovative solutions to healthcare providers since 1990. They serve hospital pharmacies, community pharmacies, and long-term care facilities across Canada. Healthmark focuses on delivering high-quality, safe, and efficient products that enhance healthcare operations and improve patient outcomes. Their offerings include equipment for compounding, quality control, contamination management, medication packaging, and inventory management solutions. For more information, visit Healthmark CA.

Ashley Conley, [email protected]