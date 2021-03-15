BlueRush Pleased to Announce Signing of Major Latin American Pension Fund

Demonstrates continued success with Latin American partner Percus and continued momentum in the financial services vertical.

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, through Chilean partner Percus, announced the signing of a major pension fund in Latin America.

"We are pleased to see the continued success of our partners at Percus in Latin America, who have signed several customers in the region, including pension funds, insurance companies and banks," said Len Smofsky, EVP of Customer and Partner Success at BlueRush.

BlueRush's IndiVideo platform will be used to support ongoing communications for pension fund customers in order to help them easily understand their savings, projections and goals. This awareness encourages contributions to the fund to drive Assets Under Management and deliver a superior customer experience.

"BlueRush's Interactive Personalized Video platform, IndiVideo, continues to deliver excellent results for our Latin American customers and this success is helping build momentum in the region. We will continue to expand our footprint as a preferred IndiVideo partner," said Manuel Ibanez, CEO of Percus.

BlueRush is building an international partner network which creates a high-leverage opportunity to reach and succeed in new markets as well as drive further penetration into existing markets such as North, Central and South America. Innovative partners see IndiVideo as a powerful and modern platform to deliver digital customer acquisition and engagement programs.

About BlueRush

BlueRush recently announced record subscription and support revenue for Q1 2021. Interactive Personalized Video (IPV) positions BlueRush very well to continue supporting our customers during the COVID crisis and beyond. BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning IPV platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

For more information visit http://www.bluerush.com

About Percus

Percus - which name comes from Personalized Customers - is a company driven by the power of personalization. Percus helps companies in different countries to design and offer an easy, understandable and highly converting digital customer journey through personalization. Percus is a preferred IndiVideo partner and their team has years of experience implementing the IPV platform for banks and pension funds.

To learn more about Percus please visit https://www.percus.cl.

For further information: Steve Taylor, CEO, Tel: 416-457-9391, [email protected]

