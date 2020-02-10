BlueRush Launches IndiVideo Retirement Income Translator with Pacific Life

Personalized video delivers a leading-edge retirement planning experience

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service ("SaaS") company, in partnership with Pacific Life, announced the launch of its new Retirement Income Translator tool powered by BlueRush's IndiVideo platform. The tool was developed to support Pacific Life's initiative to build awareness about protected lifetime income solutions.

The Retirement Income Translator gathers real time data from pre-retirees to generate a personalized video to depict what their current savings will offer in retirement income. Pacific Life is dedicated to educating consumers and financial professionals and is committed to providing actionable solutions, like the Retirement Income Translator.

Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush, commented, "More and more of our existing customers are expanding their use of personalized video and we expect this to continue to be a significant source of growth. We are excited to leverage our IndiVideo platform to support Pacific Life."

Try the Pacific Life Retirement Income Translator here.

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

For more information visit www.bluerush.com.

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial-strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count is as of June 2019 and is complied by Pacific Life using the 2019 Fortune 500® list.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is ‎defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", ‎‎"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate ‎to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of ‎historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and ‎intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to ‎certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-‎looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be ‎expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or ‎more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: changes in law; the ‎ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; state of the capital markets; the ‎availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; a novel business model; dependence on key suppliers ‎and local partners; competition; the outcome and cost of any litigation; as well as general economic, market and ‎business conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the ‎Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at ‎www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions ‎underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially ‎from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by ‎this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press ‎release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update ‎or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the ‎TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

SOURCE BlueRush Inc.

For further information: Steve Taylor, CEO, Tel: 416-457-9391, [email protected]; Dave Badun, CFO, Tel: 416-203-0618‎, [email protected]

