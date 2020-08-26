BlueRush Announces Strategic Partnership With Chilean Company Percus To Implement Personalized Video Technology In Latin America

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service ("SaaS") company, announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Percus, a Chilean based company focused on the implementation of personalization technologies for end customers.

Percus' team is highly experienced in IndiVideo's technology, as they have managed several projects through their relationship with Kunder, a former BlueRush partner. Those successful projects have led to the recent creation of Percus and enabled the partnership with BlueRush.

Under the terms of the agreement, Percus will offer BlueRush's IndiVideoTM platform as the primary service in their portfolio, Percus will generate and lead sales opportunities, and they will manage personalized video projects in the Latin American region.

BlueRush Executive Vice President, Len Smofsky notes, "Percus key personnel were behind some of the biggest successes on the IndiVideo platform, resulting in strong penetration of IndiVideo across Latin America. We are very excited to have Percus in a position to now focus their efforts on building the IndiVideo brand."

Percus CEO, Manuel Ibáñez, said, "This is an important step for our company. Our teams know each other and understand how to add value to our customers. We look forward to having many more Latin American companies benefit from the engaging customer experience that personalized videos offer."

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

For more information visit www.bluerush.com.

About Percus

Percus - which name comes from Personalized Customers - is a company driven by the power of personalization. Percus helps companies in different countries to design and offer an easy, understandable and highly converting digital customer journey through personalization. Their team has years of experience implementing IndiVideo for banks and pension funds.

To learn more about Percus please visit percus.cl .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking ‎information" as ‎‎‎‎‎such term is ‎‎defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words ‎‎"may", "would", "could", ‎‎‎‎‎‎"should", "potential", ‎‎"will", ‎‎"seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", ‎‎"believe", "estimate", "expect" and ‎‎‎‎‎similar expressions as they relate ‎to the ‎Company, including the anticipated results of the company's partnership with Percus, are ‎intended to identify forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information. All ‎statements other than statements of ‎‎historical fact may be forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information. Such ‎‎statements reflect the Company's ‎current views and ‎intentions with respect to ‎‎‎‎future events, and ‎current information ‎available to ‎the Company, and are subject to ‎certain risks, ‎‎‎‎uncertainties and ‎assumptions. Material factors ‎or assumptions were applied in providing forward-‎‎‎‎‎looking ‎information. ‎Many factors could ‎cause the actual results, performance or achievements that ‎‎‎‎may be ‎expressed or ‎‎implied by ‎such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein ‎‎‎‎should one or ‎more ‎of ‎these risks or ‎uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: ‎‎‎‎changes in ‎law; the ‎‎ability to implement business ‎strategies and pursue business opportunities; state ‎‎‎‎of the ‎capital ‎markets; the ‎availability of funds and resources to ‎pursue operations; a novel business ‎‎‎‎‎model; ‎dependence on key suppliers ‎and local partners; competition; the ‎outcome and cost of ‎any ‎‎‎‎litigation; ‎general economic, market and ‎business conditions; and risks related to COVID-19 ‎‎including ‎‎‎‎various ‎recommendations, orders and measures of governmental ‎‎authorities ‎to try to ‎limit the ‎‎‎‎pandemic, ‎‎including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business ‎‎‎closures, ‎quarantines, ‎‎‎‎self-‎isolations, shelters-in-‎place and social distancing, disruptions to ‎markets, economic ‎‎activity, ‎‎‎‎‎financing, ‎supply chains and sales channels, ‎and a deterioration of ‎general economic conditions ‎‎‎‎‎including ‎a ‎‎possible national or global recession; as well as those ‎‎risk factors discussed or ‎referred to in ‎‎‎‎disclosure ‎documents filed by the Company with the ‎securities regulatory ‎authorities in certain ‎‎‎‎‎provinces of ‎Canada and available at ‎www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in ‎an ‎‎‎‎unexpected ‎‎manner, or should ‎assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove ‎‎‎‎incorrect, the ‎actual ‎results or ‎‎events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any ‎‎‎‎such forward-‎looking ‎information is ‎‎expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. ‎‎‎‎Moreover, the ‎‎Company does not assume ‎responsibility ‎for the accuracy or completeness of such ‎‎‎‎forward-‎looking ‎information. The forward-looking ‎information included in ‎this press release is made ‎‎‎‎as ‎of the date of ‎this press release and the Company ‎undertakes no obligation to publicly ‎update ‎or ‎‎‎‎revise any forward-‎looking information, other than as required by ‎applicable law.‎

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ‎the ‎‎‎‎‎policies of the ‎TSX ‎Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the‎ adequacy or accuracy of ‎this ‎‎‎‎‎release.‎

SOURCE BlueRush Inc.

For further information: Steve Taylor, CEO, Tel: 416-457-9391‎, [email protected]

