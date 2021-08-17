BlueRush Announces Partnership with Technology Solutions Provider Ngoar

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV) (OTCQB: BTVRF) an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, is pleased to announce their partnership with U.K. based technology solutions provider, Ngoar.

The partnership will position BlueRush in the U.K, enabling access of the IndiVideo platform to the local market and Ngoar's impressive client list. With more than 12 years of experience across a wide range of industry sectors - including banking, pharmaceutical, retail and infrastructure – Ngoar delivers enterprise software solutions and systems across the entire digital spectrum from bespoke software integration and digital transformation to banking platforms and cryptocurrency. The partnership with BlueRush will enable the organization to now offer interactive personalized video.

"We are thrilled to establish our partnership with Ngoar which is our first partnership agreement in the United Kingdom," states Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush. "With an impressive roster of clients and comprehensive services offering, we feel that Ngoar is one of the leading independent technology organizations in the United Kingdom, providing BlueRush with access to a strategic and lucrative market."

"Ngoar are delighted and honoured to be selected as the UK partner for BlueRush," says Ngoar CEO, Peter Meadows. "IndiVideo has enjoyed amazing success in Canada and South America. We feel it has massive potential here in the UK across a number of business sectors. It's very exciting to be given this opportunity to be part of the next stage of the BlueRush and IndiVideo success story."

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

Ngoar is an independent technology company delivering enterprise-level software solutions and systems. It offers a total end-to-end service, from proof of concept, MVP, consultancy and strategy through to rapid prototyping, architecture, and design & build. Technology & platform neutral, it solves complex business challenges and delivers innovative, bespoke solutions through inspired digital thinking. Ngoar is headquartered in the UK with offices in Ukraine, Serbia and Poland.

