BLUENERGIES ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT OF CURZIO RESEARCH, INC. AND APPOINTMENT OF DOUG ALLEN, SENIOR MANAGER OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

TSXV: BLU

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - BluEnergies Ltd. (TSXV: BLU) ("BLU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Curzio Research, Inc. ("CRI") and the appointment of Doug Allen as Senior Manager of Investor Relations.

Engagement of Curzio Research, Inc.

Curzio Research is a communication and marketing company that produces awareness and engagement initiatives focused on introducing the Company to a broader audience through research pieces, video commentary and podcasts. Frank Curzio, founder and CEO of CRI, brings over 25 years of experience in financial markets, stock analysis, and investor communications. As host of one of the longest running financial podcasts and a veteran market analyst, Mr. Curzio has built a reputation for providing insightful, unbiased commentary on market trends, particularly in resource and energy sectors.

The Company has entered into a services agreement (the "Agreement") with CRI, effective April 1, 2026, that has an initial term of two (2) months with a first payment of US$125,000 and a further US$125,000 payable upon commencement of the second month. The term can be extended by mutual agreement among the parties for an incremental four (4) months for a total additional payment of US$250,000 paid monthly in equal installments. The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Appointment of Doug Allen, Senior Manager of Investor Relations

Doug Allen joins BluEnergies with more than 40 years of experience in financial services and investor relations, including senior roles in the resource industry. Most recently, Mr. Allen served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., where he played a pivotal role in building investor awareness and managing stakeholder communications during the initial exploration phases. As Senior Manager of Investor Relations, Mr. Allen will lead the Company's IR strategy, focusing on transparent communication with shareholders, research analysts, and the investment community to drive and support shareholder value as BluEnergies advances its high-potential exploration activities jointly with TotalEnergies in the Harper Basin Fan Play, offshore Liberia.

Subject to the approval of the TSXV, the Company has granted Mr. Allen a total of 500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") at a price of $1.52 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Options shall vest over an 18-month period commencing March 16, 2026 on the following schedule, 125,000 in three months, 125,000 in six months, 125,000 in 12 months and 125,000 in 18 months.

About BluEnergies Ltd.

BluEnergies Ltd. is a Canadian-based international oil and gas exploration and development company with a focus on operations in West Africa. For additional information on BluEnergies Ltd., please refer to the Company's website, www.blu-energies.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE BluEnergies Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Craig Steinke, Chief Executive Officer; Investor Relations Inquiries Email: [email protected]