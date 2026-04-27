BLUENERGIES ANNOUNCES DTC ELIGIBILITY, ENGAGEMENT OF MARKET MAKER AND INITIATION OF RESEARCH COVERAGE

TSXV: BLU | OTCQX: BLUGF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - BluEnergies Ltd. (TSXV: BLU) ("BLU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

A subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the trading of the Company's shares, making it more efficient for investors and brokers, and enhance liquidity in the United States. With DTC eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.

"Obtaining DTC eligibility marks an important step in expanding BLU's investor base and enhancing accessibility for shareholders," said Craig Steinke, Chief Executive Officer of BLU. "For investors, DTC eligibility is a key milestone that streamlines electronic trading and supports improved liquidity, which is especially important as we advance the development of our assets in the Harper Basin, Liberia and Gulf of America and continue to build long-term value across our portfolio."

The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX") under the ticker BLUGF. DTC eligibility represents a central component of the Company's capital markets strategy, intended to modernize share transfer protocols and improve market efficiency for North American investors.

Engagement of Market Maker

The Company is also pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

The agreement is dated January 8, 2026 and is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest in or right to acquire, directly or indirectly, the securities of the Company.

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

Initiation of Research Coverage by Granite Point Research

The Company further announces it engaged Granite Point Research Inc. ("Granite Point") to provide company sponsored equity research and investor awareness including the preparation and distribution of independent research activities for a period of one year. The agreement is dated March 2, 2026. In consideration of the services, the Company will pay Granite Point a fee of C$10,000 each calendar quarter, in arrears. Granite Point is located at 100 King Street West, Suite 5600, Toronto, Ontario, Canada and is an arm's length service provider to the Company. Granite Point does not offer investment banking services to its clients, and its employees do not serve as officers or directors of covered companies. Granite Point's employees do not own, trade, or have a beneficial interest in the securities of covered companies. The engagement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About BluEnergies Ltd.

BluEnergies Ltd. is a Canadian based oil and gas exploration and development company focused on offshore West Africa. The Company has recently partnered with TotalEnergies to explore its basin floor fan plays in Blocks LB-26, LB-30, and LB-31 covering an area of approximately 8,924 square kilometers (~2.2 million acres) located in the Harper basin, in the deep-water offshore Liberia. Additionally, the Company recently acquired a previously discovered and tested sand channel play offshore Louisiana in the shallow water Gulf of America. For additional information on BluEnergies Ltd., please refer to the Company's website, www.blu-energies.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this news release, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, the issuance of the securities to Haywood and Canaccord as compensation for the services to be rendered under the Advisory Agreements and the receipt of the acceptance of the Exchange, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BluEnergies Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Craig Steinke, Chief Executive Officer; Investor Relations Inquiries: Doug Allen, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, Email: [email protected]