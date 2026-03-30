BLUENERGIES ANNOUNCES TRADING ON OTCQX BEST MARKET UNDER THE TRADING SYMBOL "BLUGF"

TSXV: BLU | OTCQX: BLUGF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - BluEnergies Ltd. (TSXV: BLU) (OTCQX: BLUGF) ("BLU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares commence trading today on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX"), a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., under the trading symbol BLUGF.

Craig Steinke, CEO commented: "We are pleased to announce that, alongside our existing listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company's common shares will now begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States. This dual-trading is expected to enhance liquidity, attract a wider range of institutional and retail investors, and strengthen our presence in the U.S. capital markets. It also provides an excellent platform to showcase our strategy for building enduring shareholder value through ongoing exploration activities in the Harper Basin, Liberia."

OTCQX is the highest-level trading venue of OTC Markets Group Inc. on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. To qualify for trading on OTCQX, companies must meet stringent financial standards, adhere to best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws, providing investors with a trusted market for trading.

Along with trading under the trading symbol "BLUGF" on OTCQX, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BLU".

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for BluEnergies' common shares at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BLUGF/overview.

About BluEnergies Ltd.

BluEnergies Ltd. is a Canadian based oil and gas exploration and development company focused on offshore West Africa. The Company has recently partnered with TotalEnergies to explore its basin floor fan play in Blocks LB-26, LB-30, and LB-31 covering an area of approximately 8,924 square kilometers (~2.2 million acres) located in the Harper basin, in the deep-water offshore Liberia. Additionally, the Company recently acquired a previously discovered and tested sand channel play offshore Louisiana in the shallow water Gulf of America. For additional information on BluEnergies Ltd., please refer to the Company's website, www.blu-energies.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE BluEnergies Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Craig Steinke, Chief Executive Officer; Investor Relations Inquiries: Doug Allen, Senior Manager of Investor Relations, Email: [email protected]