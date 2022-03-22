BlueDot and ParticleOne help businesses and governments better protect people and mitigate disruption

Two Canadian technology pioneers and world leaders in infectious disease form strategic partnership.

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Developed by Canadian environmental engineering firm RWDI, ParticleOne is cloud-based software that measures, models, and reduces the risk of viral transmission within a specified shared space. HR directors, facility managers, and health and safety teams use ParticleOne to restore confidence, prevent disruption, and increase productivity in the workspace.

ParticleOne becomes the first platform of its kind to integrate with BlueDot infectious disease intelligence, expanding and enriching the platform's epidemiology and environmental engineering tools and accelerating its response capabilities.

"The fast pace of COVID and its variants confirms that we need faster insights to better prepare. There is often no time to wait for updated government guidelines. The ParticleOne/BlueDot partnership provides our clients with the advantage of speed and accuracy to prepare and implement the right measures—for whatever the next threat may be." – Michael J. Soligo, CEO, ParticleOne and RWDI

Among the first to identify the emerging risk of COVID-19, the BlueDot intelligence platform provides the clarity of foresight. Powered by human and machine learning, BlueDot enables scientists, analysts, and advisors to gain a deeper understanding of emerging threats and the dynamics of infectious diseases.

"Our partnership with RWDI to bolster their ParticleOne platform with BlueDot infectious disease intelligence unlocks an important step forward on our shared mission. We look forward to providing our integrated solution to public and private organizations reopening everywhere." – Dr. Kamran Khan, Founder, CEO, BlueDot

The ParticleOne platform powered by BlueDot intelligence provides enterprises and governments with advanced warnings on emerging threats, as well as guidance on specific risks and how to respond to those risks effectively. BlueDot intelligence answers the questions of what viral threats are coming and ParticleOne answers building operators' questions of what to do now. Together, the platforms enable confident, science-driven decision-making sooner.

ParticleOne and BlueDot empower decision-makers with the ability to make quantitative decisions to protect people, operations, and revenue sooner. From facilities managers managing HVAC systems to HR directors implementing screening policies, the enhanced platform delivers an unrivaled level of data-driven value in field.

As Canadian technology pioneers with international clients, the strategic partnership between ParticleOne and BlueDot brings together world leaders in infectious disease and the potential for the first comprehensive outbreak management platform in a post-COVID-19 world.

About BlueDot

Founded in 2013, BlueDot provides analysts and data scientists with the foresight to detect, assess, and respond to infectious diseases. BlueDot intelligence empowers governments and enterprises to act sooner with confidence, and significantly improve their agility and resilience.

Used by private and public sector organizations, including the Public Health Agency of Canada, the State of California, the City of Chicago, and Air Canada, the BlueDot intelligence platform combines human and artificial intelligence to track emerging, endemic, and pandemic threats from infectious diseases and syndromes worldwide.

About RWDI and ParticleOne

Founded in 1972 in Guelph, Ontario, RWDI is a globally renowned environmental engineering firm, with 26 offices worldwide, tackling complex challenges in the built environment. Over the past five decades, the firm evolved from a respected Canadian company with deep technical expertise in wind engineering to a global firm known for solving some of the world's most demanding building performance, climate engineering, and environmental challenges.

RWDI launched ParticleOne, a cloud-based software platform built by its world-class building-performance engineers, scientists, and software developers, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Now enhanced by BlueDot infectious disease intelligence, ParticleOne measures and monitors the risk of outbreaks inside built structures by running thousands of simulations to develop customized mitigation strategies that match the specific profile of a space, including its use, and location.

Currently deployed in hundreds of buildings in a variety of sectors, including commercial real estate, industry, and community spaces, ParticleOne guides building operators in making science-based decisions to protect both occupants and operations.

SOURCE BlueDot Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: BlueDot: Ali Hanif at [email protected]; RWDI/ParticleOne: Adrienne Guthrie at [email protected]