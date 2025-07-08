Blueberries Add Billions to the U.S. Economy as Americans Grab a Boost of Blue

New Reports Highlight the Growing Economic Impact of U.S. and Imported Blueberries, Supporting U.S. Job Growth, Economic Activity

FOLSOM, Calif., July 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Blueberry growers and importers deliver a powerhouse crop that contributes nearly $9.1 billion in annual economic impact to the U.S. economy, or nearly $25 million every day, according to reports issued today from the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC).

"The new reports reaffirm what our industry has long recognized—blueberry growers have a powerful and positive impact on the U.S. economy," said Kasey Cronquist, president of the USHBC. "Thanks to the ongoing commitment of growers and our import partners, blueberries are available to consumers year-round, contributing to spending that helps create and maintain thousands of jobs and delivers billions in economic activity nationwide."

In addition to the $9.1 billion in total economic impact, which reflects increased business activity from both U.S.-grown and imported blueberries, the new economic impact study also shows:

Jobs : The U.S. highbush blueberry industry, supported by both domestic growers and international import partners, creates and sustains 61,676 full-time equivalent jobs each year. These jobs are a result of the business activities of growers and the multiplier effect that spending generates across a variety of farming and nonfarming sectors.



It is important to note that this substantial job number does not include the jobs supported by blueberry processors or handlers. We would see even higher numbers if the full blueberry supply chain was considered, but for the purposes of this study, we focused exclusively on the economic impact of highbush blueberry growers and importers, Cronquist noted.





Labor Income : $3.3 billion in labor income is generated annually by the business activities of growers, equating to $9.1 million each day. These are dollars that go to wages and salaries for new employment, as well as expanded incomes to those already in the labor force for activities such as overtime pay. These dollars are then diffused throughout the U.S. economy as the funds are spent on crucial goods and services such as food, housing, transportation and health care.





Indirect Business Taxes: Each year, about $277.9 million in indirect business taxes, not including income taxes, are generated by the U.S. highbush blueberry industry, from both domestic growers and import partners. These collective indirect business taxes translate to about $761,325 per day.



"The economic impact of blueberry growers is both far-reaching and deeply rooted in the U.S. economy," said Cronquist. "From job creation to tax revenue, blueberry growers fuel sustained economic activity in every region of the country."

A Boost of Blue in the Billions Across America

National, State-Level Economic Impact

In the United States specifically, the U.S. highbush blueberry industry accounts for $6.7 billion in annual economic impact, or about $18.3 million per day, while creating and sustaining 49,260 full-time equivalent jobs supported by the business activities of U.S. growers. Additionally, U.S. highbush blueberry growers generate nearly $2.4 billion in labor income each year, equating to about $6.7 million per day, and indirect business taxes generated by grower spending totals nearly $193.1 million annually, or $529,000 per day, not including income taxes.

Eight states lead the way in U.S. highbush blueberry production, each contributing significantly to their state's local economy and to the industry's overall economic footprint. According to the 2025 study, these states account for a substantial share of economic impact and jobs created:

State Economic Impact

(Millions/Annual) Jobs Created

(Full-time

Equivalent/Annual) Georgia $917.3 6,840 Washington $710.6 9,500 California $564.2 3,850 Michigan $529.4 6,100 Oregon $467.6 4,330 Florida $414.9 3,100 New Jersey $215.8 2,425 North Carolina $164.5 1,225

Blueberries From Abroad Generate U.S. Jobs, Boost Economic Impact

To meet strong, year-round consumer demand, the U.S. relies on imported blueberries from trusted trade partners in Canada, Chile, Mexico and Peru. These imports complement domestic production during seasonal gaps, keeping blueberries in front of consumers in the produce section, and contributing significantly to the U.S. economy.

According to the 2025 economic impact study, imported blueberries account for nearly $2.4 billion in annual U.S. economic impact, the creation of 12,415 full-time equivalent U.S. jobs, $876.2 million in U.S. labor income, and $84.8 million in indirect business taxes generated by importer spending.

Although these blueberries are grown abroad, the business activity they generate occurs within the U.S., through handling, transportation, distribution and sales. These transactions help create and sustain American jobs and contribute to U.S. labor income and tax revenues, demonstrating how global supply relationships drive domestic economic value.

The country-by-country breakdown of imported blueberry contributions is as follows:

Country Annual Economic

Impact



Jobs Created

(Full-time

Equivalent/Annual) Peru $1.3B 6,521 Mexico $455M 2,325 Chile $357.2M 1,825 Canada $348.9M 1,750

About the Study

The economic impact study was commissioned by the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council and conducted in February 2025 by Dennis Tootelian, Ph.D., emeritus professor at California State University, Sacramento. The analysis is based on U.S. highbush blueberry acres in production and in development. Projections are based on annual average expenditures, which means that this impact is expected to occur each year that such spending occurs. Acreage statistics were secured from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A prior economic impact study, also conducted by Tootelian, was conducted in 2020 and was used as the basis for the growth indicators depicted above. The full economic impact study and analysis is available at ushbc.org.

About the United States Highbush Blueberry Council

Established in 2000, the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is a federal agriculture research and promotion program with independent oversight from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). USHBC represents blueberry growers and packers in North and South America who market their blueberries in the United States and overseas, and works to promote the growth and well-being of the entire blueberry industry. USHBC is committed to providing blueberries that are grown, harvested, packed and shipped in clean, safe environments. Learn more at ushbc.org.

