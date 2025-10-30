Blue Sky Uranium Announces Brokered LIFE Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$3.0 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK

Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to act as agent and sole bookrunner in connection with a "best efforts" private placement (the "Marketed Offering") for the sale of up to 60,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.07 at any time on or before that date which is 60 months following the Closing Date (as herein defined).

The Company has also granted Red Cloud an option, exercisable in full or in part up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Marketed Offering, to sell up to an additional 10,000,000 Units at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to C$500,000 (the "Agent's Option"). The Marketed Offering and the securities issuable upon exercise of the Agent's Option shall be collectively referred to as the "Offering".

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the exploration and advancement of the Company's flagship Rio Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project located in the province of Rio Negro in Argentina as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The Common Shares and Warrants underlying the Units, as well as the Warrant Shares issuable from the Warrants if exercised, are expected to be immediately freely tradeable in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation if sold to purchasers resident in Canada. The Units may also be sold in offshore jurisdictions (provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation, ongoing reporting requirement or regulatory or governmental approval requirement arises in such jurisdictions) and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to one or more exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act").

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.blueskyuranium.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is scheduled to close on November 18, 2025 or such other date as the Company and Red Cloud may agree (the "Closing Date"). Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has demonstrated potential to host an in-situ recovery uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the anticipated timing of closing of the Offering or at all; the anticipated terms of the Units and the Warrants; the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering; the anticipated receipt of all necessary approvals in respect of the Offering; and statements regarding the potential mineral content of the Company's projects are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company including, among other things, that the Offering will close on the anticipated timeline or at all; that the Units and the Warrants will have the anticipated terms; that the Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; and that the Company will receive all necessary approvals in respect of the Offering. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

For further information please contact: Corporate Communications, Tel: 1-604-687-1828, Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058, Email: [email protected]