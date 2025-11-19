Blue Sky Uranium Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Brokered LIFE Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $3,500,000, which includes the exercise in full of the agent's option. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company sold 70,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") acted as sole agent and bookrunner in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.07 at any time on or before November 19, 2030.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the exploration and advancement of the Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project located in the province of Rio Negro in Argentina as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes.

In accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units were issued to Canadian purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") and in certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada pursuant to relevant prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws in such jurisdictions. The Common Shares and Warrants underlying the Units, as well as the Warrant Shares issuable from the Warrants if exercised, are immediately freely tradeable in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation, subject to any restriction on transfer imposed by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

As consideration for their services in the Offering, Red Cloud received aggregate cash fees of $195,300 and 3,906,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at the Offering Price at any time on or before November 19, 2030. The Company has also paid aggregate cash fees of $8,561 and issued an aggregate of 171,212 non-transferable common share purchase warrants to certain eligible finders in connection with the Offering on the same terms as the Broker Warrants.

The closing of the Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has demonstrated potential to host an in-situ recovery uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering; the anticipated receipt of final approvals in respect of the Offering from the TSXV; and statements regarding the potential mineral content of the Company's projects are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company including, among other things, that the Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; and that the Company will receive the final approval of the TSXV in respect of the Offering. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

