Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pompeyo Gallardo as Vice President Corporate Development of the Company.

Mr. Gallardo has 29 years experience in corporate finance. He is highly skilled in project structuring and project financing, with emphasis in joint venture transactions, metal streams, royalties, off-takes, metal pre-paids, and other forms of unconventional debt. Mr. Gallardo has provided CFO and Corporate Development consulting services to several companies in the junior mining industry in Canada, with stress in companies with exposure in Latin American projects. Mr. Gallardo is also a former Financial Analysist at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and had held a Senior Credit Risk Management position at Scotiabank, International Banking. He is also a former CFO and Corporate Finance consultant at Red Cloud Klondike Strike, now Red Cloud Securities.

Nikolaos Cacos, President and CEO, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Pompeyo as VP Corporate Development. He constitutes a great addition to our team, bringing his vast capital markets and finance experience to our growth plans execution efforts to move forward Blue Sky Uranium to the next level."

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

