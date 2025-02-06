Blue Sky's Shareholders Approve the Proposed Earn-In Transaction with COAM

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): BSK

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on February 6, 2025.

A total of 99,929,367 of the common shares of the Company ("Shares") were represented at the Meeting, representing 33.4% of the total issued and outstanding Shares as of the record date of the Meeting.

The sole matter brought forth at the Meeting was approved, being the resolution (the "Transaction Resolution") to approve the proposed earn-in transaction (the "Transaction") with Abatare Spain, S.L.U. ("COAM"). The detailed results of the vote on the Transaction Resolution are set out below.

Votes For: Percentage (%): Votes Against: Percentage (%): 99,339,958 99.41 589,409 0.59

Additional information regarding the terms of the Transaction is set out in the management information circular of the Company dated December 20, 2024, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The initial closing of the Transaction is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Transaction.

About Abatare Spain, S.L.U. and ACI Capital S.à r.l,

Abatare Spain, S.L.U., a company constituted in Spain and ACI Capital S.à r.l, a company constituted in Luxembourg, parent of the group controlling the energy business, are part of the Corporación América Group ("Corporación América").

Abatare Spain S.L.U. has been involved in several projects related to the energy industry.

Corporación América has developed significant projects and invested in Argentina for over 60 years. It holds major stakes in the energy, airport, agribusiness, services, infrastructure, transportation, and technology sectors, with assets and operations in Argentina and 10 other countries. Its subsidiary Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) has a current market capitalization of approximately US$3 billion.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low- cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements that, other than statements of historical fact, address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Transaction; the initial closing of the Transaction and the expected timing thereof; the TSX Venture Exchange's approval of the Transaction; the production of uranium products and the success of commercial production at the Ivana property; the potential of the Amarillo Grande Project; the growth of the Argentine market; the Company's ability to leverage COAM's expertise and resources to drive towards the successful development and operation of the project; and satisfaction of the conditions precedents are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: failure to receive TSXV approval; failure to satisfy the condition precedents, the potential that the Transaction could be terminated under certain circumstances; the likelihood that the sale of substantially all of the Company's assets will be completed within a reasonable time in accordance with the terms of the earn-in agreement entered into pursuant to the Transaction; COAM exercising its rights under the earn-in agreement entered into pursuant to the Transaction; the Company's working relationship with COAM; the impact of global pandemics; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

For further information, please contact: Corporate Communications, Tel: 1-604-687-1828, Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058, Email: [email protected]