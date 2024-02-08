The Alluring Shimmer of Blue Salt Marks the First KitchenAid Colour of the Year with a Unique Finish

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, KitchenAid unveils its 2024 Colour of The Year: Blue Salt. Blue Salt is a periwinkle blue with a subtle iridescent, reddish-pearl finish that softly shifts hues depending on the angle or lighting. It's a living colour that is bound to break the monotony in the kitchen. Available today in the Artisan Stand Mixer, Blue Salt is an ever-shifting hue that reflects the versatility that the kitchen plays in our lives.

BLUE SALT IS NAMED THE KITCHENAID® 2024 COLOUR OF THE YEAR AND IT IS BOUND TO BREAK THE MONOTONY (CNW Group/Whirlpool Canada LP)

"At KitchenAid, we aim to create extraordinary kitchen experiences, and that often starts with the colour and design of our products. The 2024 Colour of the Year is no different, it's the first colour selection to feature a unique finish" said Janice Ryder, Country Manager, KitchenAid Canada. "Inspired by how a pinch of salt opens your senses to new depths of flavour, Blue Salt is a sensory reminder to see every day in a new light."

Blue Salt marks the sixth KitchenAid Colour of the Year announcement. KitchenAid has championed the power of colour to fuel creativity since introducing the first Stand Mixer colours in 1955. Today the brand's Colour of the Year taps global trends to capture the current moment and inspire makers around the world.

"We began the 2024 KitchenAid Colour of the Year research process in early 2021," said Brittni Pertijs, Colour, Finish, and Material Manager at Whirlpool. "Warm tones like the two previous KitchenAid Colour of the Year selections, Beetroot and Hibiscus, had been so dominant that we knew cooler tones were going to have a resurgence. We wanted the 2024 Colour of the Year to reflect the shifting tones and senses of nature, like air, or the ocean."

The Artisan Stand Mixer is now available on KitchenAid.ca.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.ca or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAid_CA.

Media Contact: Leah Nicholls, [email protected]

SOURCE Whirlpool Canada LP