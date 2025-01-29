Blue paint, lost for 2,000 years, comes to Toronto

Pompeii Blue' re-born in Roncesvalles after archeology find

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Roncesvalles village has a brand 'new' colour for your next painting & decorating project.

History buff Don Fenton asked High Park Paints to recreate the blue pigment after it was revealed on the walls of a newly excavated room in Pompeii, found last summer in an archeological dig in region IX, near the centre of the old Roman town.

The newly discovered ‘blue room’ in Pompeii, Italy. Photo 2024: Pompeii Archeological Park from the Journal of Pompeii’s excavations https://pompeiisites.org/en/comunicati/pompeii-excavations-in-regio-ix-bring-to-light-a-sacrarium-with-blue-walls/ (CNW Group/Fenton Communications)

Pompeii was buried in the catastrophic 79 AD volcanic eruption that preserved the ancient town on Italy's Amalfi Coast for nearly 2,000 years.

"We are delighted to recreate the formula of this lost colour for Don, and to offer this completely new 'Pompeii Blue palette' to our customers in the neighbourhood," said Peter Wenglowsky, Manager, High Park Paints.

"We could call it Roncesvalles Blue", said Fenton, who wants the colour to paint a room at home to showcase photographs and artifacts from Roman archeological sites they've explored and written about.

1st century Roman writers Pliny and Vitruvius refer to a similar colour in the expensive Egyptian Blue*, a synthetic calcium copper silicate produced there and seen in its art since the 3rd millennium BC.

Vitruvius wrote in book 7 'On Architecture' circa 20 BC, how it was made*. https://penelope.uchicago.edu/Thayer/E/Roman/Texts/Vitruvius/home.html

Quick facts from Pompeii

Gabriel Zuchtriegel , Director of the Archaeological Park at Pompeii, says this new excavation of Insula 10, Regio IX is part of a plan to protect excavated and unexcavated areas, improve hydrogeology, and make Pompeii's 13,000 rooms in 1,070 residences more sustainable

It reveals two interconnected houses with sumptuous frescoed rooms, a bakery and a laundry

