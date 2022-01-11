Blue Cross Life Displaces Sun Life as Canada's Most Respected Life Insurance Company

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The results of an annual extensive national survey were released today finding that Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada (Blue Cross Life) is Canada's Most Respected Life Insurance company, displacing last year's top-ranked Sun Life.

Of the eighteen companies measured, Blue Cross Life landed the coveted first place spot, followed by Canada Life (which moved from fourth to second place), Sun Life (that dropped from first to third place), and Manulife Insurance (dropping from third to fourth place).

"Having placed second in last year's rankings, Blue Cross Life ascended to the top due in part to stronger awareness and respect scores in Atlantic Canada, British Columbia and Alberta," said Jeff Munn, Executive Director, of the Canada's Most Respected Award Program . "We congratulate Blue Cross Life for achieving this valued recognition, particularly during these challenging times."

Because of the closeness of the national mean scores to Blue Cross Life, Canada Life, Sun Life and Manulife each received Distinguished Recognition designations.

"Corporate respect is the most valued currency that any company can own because it's earned, not given. This award is chosen by the Canadian public, not a committee or group, so it's currency is of the highest order," said Munn.

This year's annual award ranking of Canada's Most Respected Life Insurance Company is based on the results of a nationally representative sample of 4,082 voting adult Canadians conducted by Maru Public Opinion . The complete findings, along with the methodologies and rankings for this year's award is posted here: www.canadasmostrespected.com/awardee-categories.

For the full news release please follow the link: https://canadasmostrespected.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/CMR-2021-22-LifeInsurance-EN.pdf

Established in 2019, the Canada's Most Respected Award Program has measured the public respect scores of entities in eight sectoral categories based on national criteria.

