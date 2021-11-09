Blue Cross Life Announces Retirement of President & CEO Marie-Josée Martin

MONCTON, NB, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Blue Cross Life announced today that, after 30 years with Blue Cross and more than two decades in a leadership role with the company, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marie-Josée Martin plans to retire in April 2022. She will continue in her role in the coming months as the Board works to select her successor.

"The timing feels right for me personally and for the company," said Martin. "It has been a pleasure to work with and mentor my team over the past several years and this decision is grounded in my confidence in their ability to build on our strong foundation. Together, we have achieved some historical milestones, including the joining of all Blue Cross plans in Canada as shareholders and, most recently, the launch of the first national Blue Cross individual life product offering. We are confident in our longstanding financial position and I believe the Blue Cross Life team will build on the strength of our past for an even better future."

The Board has appointed a special committee to recruit Martin's successor, beginning this month. The committee has engaged Boyden to lead the executive search. The committee has engaged Boyden to lead the executive search and interested candidates should contact Collin Ritchie at [email protected].

"It is an exciting time for Blue Cross Life. Marie-Josée's vision in making key strategic decisions over the past few years has really shaped the organization and taken it to a new level," said Louis Martel, Blue Cross Life Board Chair. "At the same time, we respect her decision and recognize that her contribution will far outlast her tenure. Thanks to the strength of Marie-Josée's leadership, Blue Cross Life is well positioned for future growth, allowing us to attract a strong pool of candidates to build on this momentum and guide us into the future. In the meantime until a successor is named, Marie-Josée will continue in her role and has an unwavering commitment to the success of this organization."

About Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada

Blue Cross Life is a federally-licensed company with operations across the country.

The Company is owned by Shareholders that represent all members of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross Plans operating as Pacific Blue Cross, Alberta Blue Cross, Saskatchewan Blue Cross, Manitoba Blue Cross, Blue Cross Canassurance, and Medavie Blue Cross.

It specializes in life insurance and disability income protection products to supplement the portfolio of health and dental products distributed by its Shareholder Blue Cross Plans.

