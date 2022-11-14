Blue Beacon Canada Rebrands as Northern Touch Truck Wash

A fresh new look with the same ownership, hardworking staff, and incredible by-hand washing services for all your large vehicles

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian ownership of Blue Beacon Canada is proud to announce that they have successfully undergone a rebrand and are now known as Northern Touch Truck Wash. While the name and branding may have changed, Northern Touch Truck Wash remains under the same Canadian ownership, and all incredibly hardworking employees have been retained. Northern Touch Truck Wash prides itself on by-hand, high-quality washes on trucks, tractor trailers, RVs, and other large vehicles.

The rebrand highlights the Canadian values that Northern Touch Truck Wash represents through professionalism, hard work, and of course, that famous Canadian hospitality.

Northern Touch Truck Wash will rebrand all 4 of the previous Blue Beacon Canada locations.

"Our team couldn't be happier with our new name and look," said the CEO of Northern Touch Truck Wash. "Our reputation for a by-hand premium truck wash that machines just can't provide will continue to be a staple for years to come."

About Northern Touch Truck Wash:

Northern Touch Truck Wash provides a complete wash on tractor trailers, RVs, haul trailers, and motorhomes done by humans for an unmatched wash that automated washes can't offer. With more than 45 years of experience, Northern Touch Truck Wash consistently delivers a high-quality wash that 1000's of customers have come to expect.

Located in Ontario, along the 401 in London, Woodstock, Milton, and Cornwall, Northern Touch Truck Wash is open 24/7.

https://www.northerntouchtruckwash.com/

