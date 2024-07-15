BlockScholes X Bybit Crypto Derivatives Analytics Report Reveals Investors More Bullish on ETH Than BTC

DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, in partnership with BlockScholes, has released its latest Crypto Derivatives Analytics Report , highlighting a notable divergence in investor sentiment between Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC).

The report, analyzing market trends and trading signals across spot trading volume, futures, options, and perpetual contracts, underscores a growing bullish sentiment toward ETH. Key findings indicate that investors are increasingly optimistic about ETH, particularly in anticipation of the imminent launch of the first Ether Spot ETFs in the United States. This optimism is reflected in ETH's sustained volatility premium over BTC, which has persisted amid heightened market activity.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Bullish Sentiment Toward ETH : BlockScholes's Senti-Meter Index reveals a bullish sentiment among investors toward ETH compared to BTC. This sentiment is influenced by expectations surrounding the imminent ETF launch for Ethereum .

BlockScholes's Senti-Meter Index reveals a bullish sentiment among investors toward compared to BTC. This sentiment is influenced by expectations surrounding the imminent ETF launch for . ETH Futures Outperforming BTC: Despite recent market fluctuations, ETH futures have shown a quicker recovery in open interest compared to BTC. This recovery trend suggests a robust market narrative focused on ETH 's ETF prospects.

Despite recent market fluctuations, futures have shown a quicker recovery in open interest compared to BTC. This recovery trend suggests a robust market narrative focused on 's ETF prospects. Strong Perpetual Trading in ETH : Significant trading volumes in ETH perpetual contracts indicate substantial long positions, possibly driven by strategic positioning ahead of anticipated market developments.

Significant trading volumes in perpetual contracts indicate substantial long positions, possibly driven by strategic positioning ahead of anticipated market developments. High ETH Option Volatility: ETH options market volatility remains elevated, especially in anticipation of ETF approval, contrasting with BTC options, which exhibit a more defensive posture.

In response to the findings, Bybit's Head of Institutions, Eugene Cheung, commented: "The latest data underscores ETH's resilience and market appeal as we approach key regulatory milestones. Investors are demonstrably positioning themselves favorably amidst growing market expectations."

