Blockchain.com Joins TP ICAP's Fusion Digital Assets as Liquidity Partner Following Launch of New Matched Principal Trading Model

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Blockchain.com, a global leader in crypto services for retail and institutional users, has joined TP ICAP's Fusion Digital Assets as a liquidity partner operating within the venue's matched principal framework. This reflects growing demand from a diversified mix of digital asset firms, spanning brokers, liquidity providers, asset managers and trading firms, for institutional-grade market infrastructure. As one of the first firms to trade through Fusion Digital Assets' matched principal model, Blockchain.com further enhances the breadth and depth of the venue's institutional ecosystem.

Through the integration of Blockchain.com's institutional liquidity, market participants gain access to additional depth across Bitcoin, Ether and XRP. The partnership reflects the growing convergence of digital asset and traditional financial markets, with established crypto-native firms increasingly seeking broader distribution and access to trusted institutional trading venues. As the digital asset industry continues to mature, the addition of Blockchain.com broadens the range of participants on Fusion Digital Assets and supports the development of new products, including stablecoins and tokenised assets.

Fusion Digital Assets recently launched its matched principal trading model, demonstrating TP ICAP's continued commitment to digital assets and consistent product innovation across market cycles. By enabling participants to trade without prefunding while facing TP ICAP as an investment-grade credit intermediary, the model improves capital efficiency, reduces operational complexity and aligns digital asset trading more closely with traditional market standards. As market participants place increasing importance on counterparty strength and trusted market infrastructure, the model provides a compelling framework for institutional digital asset trading.

"Joining Fusion Digital Assets as a liquidity partner under TP ICAP's matched principal framework is a natural progression in our mission to bring institutional capital to digital asset markets," said Marc Sischka, Vice President, Global Head of OTC Trading. "Together we are delivering the capital efficiency, execution quality, and operational reliability institutional participants require to trade at scale."

"We are pleased to welcome Blockchain.com as a liquidity provider on Fusion Digital Assets," said Chay Pollard, Director Digital Assets E-Broking. Their global reach, crypto-native client network and deep digital asset liquidity complement TP ICAP's institutional client base and market infrastructure. Together, we are broadening access to trusted, institutional-grade liquidity while further strengthening the bridge between traditional finance and digital assets."

Building on the matched principal launch



The transition to Fusion Digital Assets' new matched principal model enables the venue to expand its tradable asset universe, including:

Support for stablecoins , such as USDC.

, such as USDC. Expansion of cryptoasset coverage to include SOL.

Additional fiat currency pairs.

Future support for tokenised real-world assets (RWAs)

In response to institutional demand, operating hours will extend to continuous weekday trading, with weekend coverage to follow.

This development builds on a record 2025 for Fusion Digital Assets, during which the venue surpassed $1 billion in monthly notional traded volume across its Bitcoin and Ether order books. The milestone demonstrated growing institutional demand for secure, reliable and purpose-built digital asset market infrastructure.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The most trusted and fastest-growing global crypto company helps millions safely access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has supported over 95 million wallets, 45 million verified users, and more than $1.2 trillion in crypto transactions. Operating in more than 70 jurisdictions, Blockchain.com offers secure self-custody, institutional services, and a growing product suite aligned with global regulation and privacy standards.

About Fusion Digital Assets

Fusion Digital Assets is a wholesale crypto asset exchange from TP ICAP designed exclusively for institutional participants. Combining TP ICAP's expertise in venue operation and execution with segregated custodial capabilities, the platform offers an environment that meets the stringent standards demanded by institutional clients.

About TP ICAP Group plc

TP ICAP is a global leader in connecting buyers and sellers across financial, energy, and commodities markets. Leveraging our expertise and cutting-edge technology, we provide unparalleled OTC liquidity and data solutions. Our portfolio includes renowned brands such as ICAP, Tullett Prebon, PVM, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions. These brands deliver trusted broking services, comprehensive data & analytics, and insightful market intelligence to clients worldwide. With a presence in over 60 offices across 28 countries, TP ICAP is committed to driving market efficiency and innovation.

Media Contacts

TP ICAP: Tom Gilbert | +44 7741231950 | [email protected]

SOURCE Blockchain.com