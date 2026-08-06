Blockchain.com Secures VASP Custody Services Licence in the Cayman Islands

Further strengthening the progress marked by MiCA and FCA milestones, Blockchain.com secures custody services licence as the Company seamlessly integrates into the island's tech community

CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Blockchain.com has officially reached a historic regulatory milestone: we have now secured our definitive Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) custody services licence from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) through our Cayman Islands subsidiary.

Blockchain.com is also doubling down on our commitment to the local community. In June, Blockchain.com partnered with TechCayman, the premier facilitator for global technology companies establishing a physical presence in the region.

Through this collaboration, the Company will soon welcome its first on-island hire to support the growing operations and local ecosystem. TechCayman is providing the sponsorship framework, operational support, and local network needed to seamlessly integrate Blockchain.com into the island's tech community.

"Our VASP custody services licence builds on the regulatory momentum we've established with our recent MiCA and FCA approvals" said Lane Kasselman, Co-CEO at Blockchain.com. "We believe strong regulation is essential to the long-term development of digital assets, and these approvals further strengthen our ability to serve customers across the region."

Adding to Blockchain.com's recent major regulatory milestones over the past 12 months - including obtaining its MiCA licence in Europe and its FCA registration in the UK - securing the CIMA licence to provide custody services and other virtual asset services powers a comprehensive suite of regulated services:

Institutional Custody: Enterprise-grade, highly secure storage solutions built for institutional digital asset management.

Enterprise-grade, highly secure storage solutions built for institutional management. Institutional Staking: Professional infrastructure allowing organizations to seamlessly participate in network consensus and earn yield.

Professional infrastructure allowing organizations to seamlessly participate in network consensus and earn yield. Retail Staking: Accessible staking for retail users, enabling yield generation within a fully compliant environment.

Since 2011, Blockchain.com has facilitated over $1.1 trillion in transactions while serving more than 43 million verified users. Our journey has always been guided by a compliance-first mindset. From Europe and the UK to the Caribbean, clear regulatory frameworks and local engagement are essential for the long-term stability and adoption of crypto.

In December 2025, CIMA had granted a conditional approval of the Company's application for licensing. As of 22 July 2026, all the conditions for approval have been met and the Company is duly licensed with CIMA to provide virtual asset custody services. The Company has also been approved to provide the following virtual asset services: (i) exchange between virtual assets and fiat currencies, and (ii) exchange between one or more other forms of convertible virtual assets. This licence marks a significant achievement in our regulatory process in this jurisdiction, transitioning our operations from conditional status to definitive, long-term regulatory integration within one of the world's premier financial hubs. Prior to the grant of the licence, the Company held a VASP registration since May 2022.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The most trusted and fastest-growing global crypto company helps millions safely access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has supported over 94 million wallets, 43 million verified users, and more than $1.1 trillion in crypto transactions. Operating in more than 70 jurisdictions, Blockchain.com offers secure self-custody, institutional services, and a growing product suite aligned with global regulation and privacy standards.

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SOURCE Blockchain.com