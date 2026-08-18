Blockchain.com Admitted to Nigeria SEC's Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme

Admission advances Blockchain.com's engagement with Nigerian regulators and reinforces the Company's broader commitment to operating within clear regulatory frameworks globally

LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Blockchain.com has been admitted into the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme (ARIP), marking an important step in the Company's long-term commitment to Nigeria and its broader expansion across Africa.

Nigeria is a key market for digital assets in Africa, with growing adoption increasingly playing a practical role in how people access, hold, and move value. Blockchain.com's admission into ARIP means the Company has satisfied the SEC's initial requirements to participate in the programme and is authorized to operate within its defined sandbox scope, subject to the Commission's ongoing compliance obligations, testing parameters, and regulatory conditions.

Through ARIP, Blockchain.com will work directly with the SEC as the Commission evaluates digital asset business models, tests appropriate safeguards, and develops its long-term regulatory framework for the market.

"Nigeria is one of Africa's most important digital asset markets and participating in the SEC's ARIP is an important step forward in our long-term commitment to the country," said Owen Odia, General Manager for Africa at Blockchain.com. "The programme gives us the opportunity to work directly with the SEC in a controlled environment, bring our global experience to the Nigerian market, and help support a framework that protects consumers while enabling responsible innovation. We appreciate the SEC's proactive approach and look forward to contributing to a safe, transparent, and well-regulated digital asset ecosystem."

Blockchain.com's participation in ARIP forms part of a broader global strategy to engage constructively with regulators and operate within established regulatory frameworks. Over the past year, Blockchain.com has secured several major regulatory approvals, including registration with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), authorization under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, and a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licence from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA).

Participation in ARIP provides Blockchain.com with a structured pathway to responsibly expand its presence in Nigeria, a priority market within the Company's broader Africa strategy.

Established by Nigeria's SEC, ARIP is a regulatory incubation framework for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) and fintech innovators, designed to help the Commission assess emerging digital asset models, operational risks, and appropriate investor protection and anti-money laundering standards.

Blockchain.com looks forward to participating in ARIP and working alongside Nigerian regulators to support Nigeria as it continues to develop its digital asset regulatory framework.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The most trusted and fastest-growing global crypto company helps millions safely access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has supported over 94 million wallets, 44 million confirmed accounts, and more than $1.1 trillion in crypto transactions. Operating in more than 70 jurisdictions, Blockchain.com offers secure self-custody, institutional services, and a growing product suite aligned with global regulation and privacy standards.

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SOURCE Blockchain.com