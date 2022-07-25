BLM-S launches Culture Matrix: Black Arts Festival, bringing in internationally acclaimed talent and more.

WHO: Black Lives Matter Sudbury, in collaboration with Up Here Festival

WHAT: Culture Matrix: Black Arts Festival

WHEN: Saturday, August 13th, from 12 PM (noon) - 12 AM (midnight).

WHERE: Downtown Sudbury, Ontario, Canada (Up Here Square on Durham St + Place Des Arts on Larch St)

SUDBURY, ON, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - On Saturday, August 13th, 2022, Black Lives - Matter Sudbury will be hosting Culture Matrix: Black Arts Festival, in Downtown Sudbury. The all-ages programming will be split into three dynamic sections: healing (12-2 PM), kinship (2:30PM - 4:30PM), and celebration (7 PM-12PM). Community members can participate in healing and kinship activities for free and will have access to complimentary refreshments. Programming will begin with Northern-Ontario talent followed by acclaimed performers including Haviah Mighty, Naya Ali, and Prince Manny Dingo.

Culture Matrix: Black Arts Festival - Poster (CNW Group/Black Lives Matter Canada)

"It's important for us to engage with our communities in many ways. We want to celebrate and thrive together. This event will uplift and center Black, Indigenous, and racialized artists and facilitators, in a way Northern Ontario has never seen before.- BLM- S' Board of Directors.

For more information, please visit www.blmsudbury.ca .

Black Lives Matter – Sudbury (BLMS) is a non-profit organization that is committed to fighting systemic racism in all of its forms, demanding that society and all levels of government address and fix the root causes of racism in all social institutions. In addition to fighting against anti-Blackness, we create spaces to build our community.

Black Lives Matter - Canada is a national network that resources and supports grassroots Black liberation efforts from coast to coast to coast.

SOURCE Black Lives Matter Canada

For further information: Ra'anaa Brown, Co-Founder, Chair, Festival Lead, 647-985-7783, [email protected]; Isak Vaillancourt, Co-Founder, Director, 705-618-3544, [email protected]