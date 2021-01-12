BLLRDR Launches Recreational Sales in Ontario

After being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, Noah discovered the benefits of using the Afghani Bullrider strain, and Jef's late wife, medical marijuana activist Michelle Rainey, who suffered from Crohn's disease and cancer, also found the strain offered relief from her symptoms.

"The BLLRDR team takes great pride in the work that we do as cannabis curators. We are extremely discerning in the legacy strains we select to cultivate and bring to consumers," stated Max Zavet, BLLRDR Co-Founder and CEO. "It's been incredible to bring Noah and Jef's shared vision to fruition."

Available now at regulated retailers, Jef Tek's latest incarnation is considered to be one of the rarest buds on the market.

"There is truly nothing like our Afghani Bullrider," explains BLLRDR Co-Founder and President Lorne Greenberg. "Our team has been dedicated to bringing this exclusive strain to the Ontario recreational market for two years. We are thrilled to finally share this extraordinary product and other exclusive strains with cannabis connoisseurs."

Today, BLLRDR also introduced its special cut of the well-known Wedding Cake strain to enthusiasts in Ontario.

The brand is also bringing its discerning approach to the accessory space by joining forces with Grenco Science to produce exclusive co-branded hardware, starting with the G Pen Dash Dry Herb Vaporizer. This is the first time the leader in vaporization technology has collaborated with a Canadian cannabis company.

"G Pen, known for championing and celebrating the connection between consumption and art, is thrilled to partner with BLLRDR, Canada's best new lifestyle cannabis brand, supporting its people and their mission," says G Pen CEO and Founder Chris Folkerts. "It's an honour to be a part of the launch of the most highly-anticipated and unique genetics in the Ontario market."

About BLLRDR

Toronto based cannabis brand house BLLRDR is bringing the finest curated strains to the recreational market. Its inaugural strain is a collaboration between Grammy Award-winning producer and OVO co-founder Noah "40" Shebib, and legendary grower and breeder of Afghani Bullrider, Jef Tek. To cultivate their specialty strains, BLLRDR works in partnership with MJardin Group a leader in premium cannabis production.

SOURCE BLLRDR

For further information: Media Contact, Liza McWilliams, Halo & Co., [email protected], 416.802.9861