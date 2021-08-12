Bliss Comes to Canada for the First Time

Bliss is a global iconic skin wellness brand and purveyor of unapologetic happiness. Founded in 1996 with a single New York City spa that ignited a modern skincare revolution, Bliss continues to deliver transformational results through leading edge products available at accessible prices nationwide and online. With a true belief that inner happiness unlocks outer beauty, Bliss proudly offers a product collection that is 100% cruelty-free, and blissfully free from the "bad stuff" – parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES, and more.

"After a successful relaunch in the United States centered around efficacious, accessible and clean skincare and body products, we are thrilled to be expanding into Canada with Shopper's Drug Mart," says Bliss CEO, Meri Baregamian. "Bliss will offer the Shopper's Drug Mart customer an affordable approach to self-care and we look forward to growing our Bliss portfolio in Canada."

Since Bliss re-launched in 2018, the brand has been clear in its mission: taking care of ourselves, each other, and the environment in order to achieve a higher state of happy. To accomplish this, Bliss worked tirelessly to enact ongoing commitments in line with these pillars. For the past two years, Bliss has been a proud partner of The Trevor Project, the world's largest LGBTQ suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization to help at-risk youth, as well as The Antiracist Research & Policy Center and their commitment to understanding, explaining and solving problems of racial inequity and injustice. Through the Bliss Recycling Program in partnership with Terracycle, consumers can send all Bliss personal care products to be recycled for free and earn points that can be donated to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice. Bliss also goes above and beyond to ensure its products are clean and safe. The brand uses only ethically-sourced, high-quality ingredients and has thoughtfully formulated its products to be 90% vegan and 100% clean and cruelty-free. All suppliers are required to confirm that no insects or animals were harmed in the manufacturing of Bliss' ingredients.

Given the above commitments, in April 2021, Bliss was the first-ever skincare brand sold at mass to achieve B Corp Certification, confirming that the brand meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

The Shopper's Drug Mart lineup includes Bliss' cult favorites such as the Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tripeptide Serum (1 unit sells every 15 seconds in the U.S), and That's Incredipeel Pads (10 million individual pads have been sold to-date in the U.S), as well as new products like Disappearing Act Niacinamide PC + Pore Vanish Micro Purifying Toner, Youth Got This Prevent-4 + Pure Retinol Advanced Skin Smoothing Serum and Bliss Clear Genius Clarifying Toner + Serum, featuring key, dermatologist-inspired skincare ingredients like Retinol, Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid, and more.

The line will be available at Shopper's Drug Mart, with costs ranging from $9.99 to $32.99 CAD.

