Bliksum, LLC announces filing of Early Warning Report Regarding NextPoint Financial Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Bliksum, LLC ("Bliksum") distributed all of the Proportional Voting Shares of NextPoint Financial Inc. (Address: 500 Grapevine HWY, Suite 402 Hurst, Texas 76054) ("NextPoint") held by it to its members on September 23, 2021 (the "Distribution").

Immediately prior to the completion of the Distribution, Bliksum owned an aggregate of 37,099 Proportionate Voting Shares of NextPoint, representing an approximately 10% voting interest in NextPoint. Following the completion of the Share Distribution, Bliksum holds no Proportionate Voting Shares or other securities of NextPoint. The Proportionate Voting Shares were held by Bliksum for investment purposes. The Distribution did not take place through the facilities of any stock exchange or any other marketplace.

Each early warning report (exit) relating to the transactions contemplated hereby will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under NextPoint's profile and can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Bliksum, LLC

For further information: For futher information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact: Bliksum, LLC ("Bliksum"), 1900 S. State College Blvd, Suite 300, Los Angeles, California, 90067