Bleuh Announces Taylor Matthews as Vice President of Sales to Lead Ontario Expansion

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Bleuh, a leading recreational cannabis brand in Quebec, is pleased to announce the appointment of Taylor Matthews as Vice President of Sales. This milestone reflects Bleuh's thoughtful approach to growth as it prepares to expand its operations into Ontario.

Taylor Matthews brings a wealth of experience in trade marketing and sales leadership across Canada with a proven ability to connect brands with consumers in meaningful ways. Formerly the Director of Trade Marketing at Cronos Group and Trade Marketing Manager at Jamieson Wellness, Taylor has consistently delivered results by building strong partnerships, fostering team collaboration, and executing strategies that resonate with today's consumers.

"We're excited to welcome Taylor to the Bleuh team," said Dany Lefebvre, Founder of Bleuh. "His leadership style and deep understanding of both the cannabis and consumer packaged goods sectors align perfectly with our brand's focus on experiences and authenticity. This is a pivotal step forward as we thoughtfully bring Bleuh's vision to new markets."

As Vice President of Sales, Taylor will oversee the development of sales strategies tailored to Ontario's cannabis community, focusing on collaboration with retail partners, strengthening consumer connections, and ensuring Bleuh's products elevate everyday experiences.

"The Ontario cannabis market represents an incredible opportunity, and I'm thrilled to lead Bleuh's efforts in this vibrant region," said Taylor Matthews. "By fostering trust, collaboration, and memorable experiences, I'm confident we can bring the Bleuh brand to life for Ontario consumers while staying true to its core values."

This announcement underscores Bleuh's dedication to delivering premium, consistent cannabis products while growing thoughtfully and maintaining the trust of its consumers.

About Bleuh:

Bleuh is a Quebec-based recreational cannabis brand offering premium products crafted to elevate everyday experiences. Guided by authenticity and consistency, Bleuh empowers consumers to find balance and inspiration through its carefully curated cannabis offerings. As it expands thoughtfully into new markets, Bleuh remains rooted in its commitment to trust, meaningful connections, and delivering exceptional experiences.

