QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BLEUFEU is proud to announce the appointment of Nicolas Racine as CEO. The businessman, who has been working in the tourism industry for two decades, is taking over the reins of the organization behind the Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ), Toboggan, St-Roch XP and the Impérial Bell. Mr. Racine will join the team in December.

BLEUFEU welcomes its new CEO. Nicolas Racine heads the team behind the Festival d’été de Québec (CNW Group/BLEUFEU)

"I am very excited and honoured to be appointed to lead a dynamic and bold organization like BLEUFEU. The Festival d'été de Québec is a flagship event with a storied history, but it's also a powerful economic driver for our region. I'll have the privilege of leading an experienced team that delivers events and experiences that showcase the Quebec City region year after year. Together, we'll continue to develop BLEUFEU's many projects," says Nicolas Racine.

For more than 25 years, Mr. Racine has been using his motivational leadership skills to benefit the banking sector and tourism industry. He holds an MBA from the Université du Québec à Montréal and served as Vice-President and General Manager of Voyages Laurier du Vallon for over 16 years, before taking over as General Manager of Groupe Le Massif. Mr. Racine has also been involved as a volunteer in the region, in particular with the Jeune chambre de commerce de Québec, the Club de ski alpin du Rouge et Or at Université Laval, the Musée de la civilisation and the Canadian Cancer Society.

"The customer experience is central to Mr. Racine's career trajectory. At BLEUFEU, we describe ourselves as fans of fans, and this desire to create unique experiences for them is a top priority. With his strong leadership, extensive experience, integrity and humanity, we're convinced that he's the captain our team needs," explains Olga Farman, Chair of the Selection Committee and Secretary to the Board of Directors.

The members of the Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to thank Anne Hudon for her major contribution over the past three years. During a difficult pandemic period, she has stayed the course and ensured a strong relaunch of the Festival d'été de Québec in 2022.

The BLEUFEU team is excited about Mr. Racine's arrival at the head of its organization and extends him a warm welcome!

About BLEUFEU

BLEUFEU is an event organizer and show promoter that presents festive and inspiring experiences, including the Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ), Toboggan - New Year's Evenings and St-Roch XP, in addition to presenting hundreds of shows throughout the year at the Imperial Bell and a new venue opening soon. BLEUFEU has more than sixty permanent employees and recruits over 500 contract workers each year, along with hundreds of volunteers. Visit BLEUFEU.com for more information.

SOURCE BLEUFEU

For further information: Véronique Bouillé, Publicist, BLEUFEU, (418) 523-8830 ext. 254, [email protected]