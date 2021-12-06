Since opening its doors 40 years ago in Canada in 1981, RMHC has helped more than 425,000 families by providing the comforts of home while their child is undergoing medical treatment. With the majority of Canadians (65%) living outside a city with a specialized children's hospital, RMHC fills an important need by providing housing for out-of-town families, just steps away from the children's hospital.

"Each of our 33 RMHC programs across Canada offer families the familiar comforts of home such as warm meals, a place to sleep, laundry facilities, and the ability to connect with other families to make their journey a little easier," said Cathy Loblaw, CEO, RMHC Canada. "Part of that comfort is ensuring there are endless cups of McCafé coffee available for families – providing them with a moment of warmth or readying them for a day at the hospital with their child. We're incredibly grateful to our partners at McCafé and Keurig Canada Inc., along with Canadians coast-to-coast, for supporting our families this holiday season, and helping to provide a sense of normalcy, when it's needed most."

Since 2019, $225,000 has been raised through McCafé At-Home Coffee donations in support of RMHC programs. Throughout the month of December, McCafé invites Canadians to join them and turn an everyday part of their coffee routine into a show of support for RMHC families. For every McCafé At-Home coffee product Canadians purchase, $1 will be donated, up to a maximum of $100,000. That would total 595 overnight stays at a Ronald McDonald House® for families in need.

Made with 100% ethically sourced and Rainforest Alliance Certified Arabica beans, McCafé At-Home coffee offers the same rich, smooth and delicious taste as the McCafé coffee served in McDonald's restaurants, so your at-home coffee can taste as good as it feels to give back.

For more information about McCafé At-home coffee and to support RMHC families this holiday, please visit keurig.ca/mccafe and https://www.rmhccanada.ca/.

*For each retail McCafé® coffee product purchased from December 2 to 29, 2021, $1 will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada, up to a maximum of $100,000.

