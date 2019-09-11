Blaney McMurtry's Managing Partner Maria Scarfo Re-Elected for a Third Term

She is an experienced litigator who defends claims for insurance companies, public authorities and corporations. Her skills at conflict-resolution have seen her entrusted with sensitive and high-profile cases that have showcased her ability to balance a client's reputation, public policy, business and interests that go beyond litigation.

Ms. Scarfo has a B.A. from the University of Toronto, 1984, and a LL.B. from Osgoode Law School, 1987. She is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada and the Ontario Bar Association.

Blaney McMurtry LLP is one of Ontario's Top 10 Regional law firms. The firm is known for its expertise in litigation and advocacy, real estate and business law and provides services to financial institutions and insurance companies, public companies and governments, and professional practices and retailers.

SOURCE Blaney McMurtry LLP

For further information: David Eisenstadt, tcgpr, deisenstadt@tcgpr.com, 416-696-9900 ext. 36, Cell 416-561-5751; Catherine Meaney, Director, Strategic Marketing & Business Development, Blaney McMurtry LLP, cmeaney@blaney.com, (416) 593-3918

