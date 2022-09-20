TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The partners of Blaney McMurtry LLP (blaney.com) have elected Shawn Wolfson as the firm's new Managing Partner.

Mr. Wolfson is a commercial real estate lawyer involved in some of Ontario's leading real estate projects, acting for local, national and international developers, investors, lenders, retailers, lessors and lessees. He is ranked in Chambers & Partners Canada in Real Estate (Ontario) and recognized by Best Lawyers® in Canada for Real Estate Law.

BLANEY MCMURTRY ELECTS SHAWN WOLFSON AS NEW MANAGING PARTNER (CNW Group/Blaney McMurtry LLP)

Maria Scarfo, the firm's Managing Partner for the previous nine years says, "I look forward to Shawn's leadership. In addition to being an accomplished practitioner, he has been a valuable contributor to our firm management team throughout his career. His unique blend of intellect, wit and creativity will enable us to continue to flourish and enhance our wonderful workplace. Shawn's career at Blaneys is a testament to what can be accomplished at our firm where, after almost 70 years, we continue to be bonded by our commitment to decency and service, focused on personal relationships, and as loyal to our clients, as they are to us."

Mr. Wolfson said, "I am honoured to take on this role and to lead the firm. As we move forward, I am proud of the work that our Executive Committee has completed to ensure that the firm is emerging from the pandemic in a dynamic position. I look forward to future challenges, as we continue to build on and benefit from the efficiencies fostered by the pandemic, and embrace new opportunities as we resume the activities that were central to our success over the years."

Blaney McMurtry LLP is one of Ontario's Top 10 Regional law firms. The firm was named an Excellence Awardee in the Ontario Law Firm of the Year category (2022). Blaneys is known for its expertise in real estate, business law, litigation and advocacy and provides services to financial institutions and insurance companies, public companies and governments, professional practices, retailers and many others.

For further information: Catherine Meaney, Director, Strategic Marketing & Business Development, Blaney McMurtry LLP, [email protected], (416) 593-3918; David Eisenstadt, tcgpr, [email protected], (416) 561-5751