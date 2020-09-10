Blanc Labs Welcomes Peyman Parsi as Chief Technology Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Blanc Labs Inc. today announced that it has named Peyman Parsi as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Peyman, who previously led the Global Technology Delivery at TMX Group Toronto Stock Exchange, will be responsible for leading Blanc Labs Technology strategy and execution. He will work closely with all company's product delivery functions to empower customers and partners with new technology capabilities in support of Blanc Labs' enterprise expansion strategy.

"We are excited to welcome Peyman to our executive leadership team as we continue to invest heavily in digital transformation, software automation, and artificial intelligence in financial services to create greater value for our clients" said Hamid Akbari, Chief Executive Officer at Blanc Labs. "Peyman is known for his deep technical and leadership expertise and has a reputation for building high-performance teams and products in the financial services and capital markets. This is an incredible moment in Blanc Labs' history as we shift to expand our business to the next exceptional growth phase"

"Automation combined with AI/ML is unlocking tremendous capabilities in the financial services industry today" said Peyman. "Blanc Labs is an innovative leader in financial technology and digital product engineering and I am delighted to join a highly-talented team to drive the new enterprise scale-up mission and be part of Blanc Labs exciting growth journey."

"Peyman has a stellar track record and will be an excellent addition to our senior management team." said Dariush Zomorrodi Chief Innovation Officer of Blanc Labs. "In his new role, Peyman will be an asset to our clients' C-level executives, advising them on enterprise digital transformation and automation initiatives."

About Blanc Labs Inc.

Blanc Labs is a leader in financial technology product engineering. As a global company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with innovation studios in Toronto and Bogota, Colombia, Blanc Labs accelerates fintech innovation through artificial intelligence and automation. Blanc Labs' clients are challenger banks and financial institutions in Canada and Latin America. In 2019, Blanc Labs launched its next-generation digital lending platform called Prunto. It features an intelligent document capture product called Kapti and an automated loan underwriting product called Decido. Blanc Labs is a member of FDX and is pioneering the consumer directed finance (also called open banking) movement in Canada.

