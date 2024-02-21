Blake Lively Expands Betty Buzz, Her Line of Sparkling Beverages, to Canada

After recently expanding her brand of gourmet sparkling beverages to the UK, Betty Buzz will now be available in the US, UK and Canada

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, Betty Buzz, the sparkling non-alcoholic beverage brand from entrepreneur and actress Blake Lively, announced its expansion into Canada, the second new international market for the brand within the last year.

"If there's one thing I know it's that Canadians do it best. I couldn't be more proud that my Betty Buzz baby has dual citizenship," says Blake Lively, Founder of Betty Buzz. "Excited to see Betty Buzz on the shelf in over 300 Sobeys stores. This is a big day in our family."

Sobeys Inc., one of Canada's leading national grocery retailers, is launching Betty Buzz sparkling beverages in more than 300 Sobeys, Safeway, and Thrifty Foods stores across the country.

The Canadian launch is part of the company's larger expansion strategy, having entered the UK last year in an effort to continue winning new audiences by challenging conventions of taste in sparkling beverages – and beyond.

Betty Buzz will launch four of its bestselling flavors through Sobeys' banners including Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer, each available in a four-pack of glass bottles, CAN$10.99.

The Betty Buzz range offers consumers premium non-alcoholic drinks made with gourmet recipes and fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Recently Awarded "Best Snack," by Good Housekeeping, Betty Buzz is one of the fastest growing gourmet beverage brands. Blake Lively founded Betty Buzz with a simple idea – that what we drink should be held to the same standards as the foods we eat. Our commitment to making beverages that are real, uncomplicated and delicious means we take the time to create homemade recipes from high quality ingredients – with and without alcohol. Betty Buzz recently expanded internationally to the UK and Canada and is also the official sponsor of the UK-based Wrexham Association Football Club (AFC).

