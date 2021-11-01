Blaise Brand Partners Strengthens Leadership team to Prepare for Next Stage of Growth

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Blaise Brand Partners ("BBP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Pete Shearer, as the Company's Vice-President of Product Development. Mr. Shearer was most recently Senior Category Manager at the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS).

"Our business is driven by our deep understanding of quality cannabis flower and knowing how that translates into brands and products that retailers and consumers want to purchase," said Craig Young, President and Partner of BBP. "With the addition of Pete, arguably the largest single buyer of dried flower in Canada over the past 22 months – our strategic leadership and executional abilities are raised to a new level of competitive positioning within the industry."

Prior to joining BBP, Mr. Shearer has enjoyed a 17-year career in the cannabis industry. Earlier in his career, Mr. Shearer consulted on the design, construction, and operation of numerous MMAR medical cannabis facilities. He operated as the principal consultant at Shearer Consulting which advised cannabis companies on cultivation and genetics strategies. In January 2018, Mr. Shearer took the role of Director of Product Development and Planning at The Supreme Cannabis Company. While working for Supreme, he developed a system to evaluate and grade the quality of dried cannabis flower based on sensory evaluation called The Shearer Grading Scale™. He also led their product innovation strategies in addition to authoring, ideating and presenting consumer and trade education initiatives.

In January 2020, Mr. Shearer was recruited by the Ontario Cannabis Store to join the merchandising team as Senior Category Manager for Dried Flower. During his tenure at OCS, in addition to managing the rapidly growing assortment of new products and base of new vendors, he was responsible for authoring the Ontario Craft Cannabis Designation.

About Blaise Brand Partners

Blaise Brand Partners (blaisebrandpartners.com) is the preeminent cannabis commercial agency in Canada. BBP designs strategic commercialization plans and innovative sales and marketing tactics for new and existing bold brands.

Founded by the team that brought the multi-award winning 7ACRES brand to life, BBP is focused on transforming client's cannabis vision into business value that delivers revenue targets, builds retail trust and brand equity.

BBP has been entrusted with a coast-to-coast roster of clients to shepherd new and existing brands through portfolio development, assortment and pricing strategies, take lead in the procurement of biomass, fulfill supply chain requirements, lead the provincial board listing process and gain entry to new markets.

Current clients include: BIG Concentrates (wearebig.ca/@bigltd), Muskoka Grown (muskokagrown.com/@muskokagrown), Panorama(@panoramacanada), The Loud Plug(@theloudplugofficial), Benny Blunto(@benny_blunto), Fire & Flower(fireandflower.com), Tidal Health Solutions (tidalhealth.ca) and many more.

