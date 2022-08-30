Blade IAQ & Kilmer Environmental Announce Distribution Partnership in Ontario

This highly anticipated partnership between Blade and Kilmer Environmental greatly enhances Kilmer's IAQ product offering with Blade's suite of indoor air quality technologies. Combining Blade's state-of-the-art technology and Kilmer Environmental's extensive network of consultants, owners and contractors in the residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional markets, facilitates a complete turn-key approach to create clean indoor air environments throughout Ontario.

Kilmer's President, Ed Carney, remarked upon the announcement that, "Kilmer is extremely excited to be working with the Blade team and offering their IAQ technology throughout Ontario. Canadian-made, industry-leading, and backed by science– these are the key elements that drove us to partner with Blade in representing these great products to our clients. Please reach out to the Kilmer team to learn more!"

About Kilmer:

For over 35 years, Kilmer Environmental has worked closely with clients throughout Ontario to provide leading products and carefully measured solutions for various HVAC applications. As a family-owned business, the team at Kilmer Environmental brings a long-term approach and passion for building strong relationships with suppliers, building owners, consulting engineers and contractors. With a knowledgeable team of Mechanical Engineers and CETs, Kilmer Environmental provides application and design assistance to consultants, owners and contractors for the residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional markets while delivering a wide range of energy-efficient products.

About Blade:

Blade is an industry-leading manufacturer of Canadian-made commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) technology products located in Toronto, Ontario. They supply tailored, state-of-the-art indoor air quality solutions that meet the highest industry standards. Currently managing and improving indoor air quality in over 50 million square feet of building spaces across Canada, Blade is a trusted IAQ supplier to businesses and organizations across all industries and is the preferred vendor of choice to the Ontario government for IAQ technology.

SOURCE Blade Filters Inc.

For further information: please visit www.bladeair.com or call (416) 701-0201.