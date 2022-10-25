Blade IAQ & Betco Ltd. Announce Distribution Partnership in Saskatchewan and Manitoba

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Blade, a Canadian commercial indoor air quality technology manufacturer, has announced a distribution agreement with Betco Ltd., a leading distributor of engineered products in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, Canada. The agreement includes the exclusive distribution of Blade's all-Canadian manufactured product portfolio of IAQ solutions including portable HEPA air purifiers, UVC air sanitization and electrostatic polarized HVAC filters. Being a Canadian-based manufacturer assures quality and durability, fast lead times, capable technical support, and local parts availability for all of Blade's products.

Blade Indoor Air Quality Technology and Betco Ltd. enter into a distribution partnership agreement. (CNW Group/Blade Filters Inc.)

For over 50 years, Betco has been serving the HVAC market and computer support systems. They pride themselves on providing the highest quality of HVAC and Power equipment, constantly sourcing new and innovative products.

"As a company with a strong tech focus and background we see Blade's innovative products as a perfect fit for our company and customers"

- Skylor Tinkler, Technical Sales Director

About Betco Ltd.

Betco Ltd. headquartered out of Winnipeg, Manitoba has carved a reputation in the data centre and commercial heating/cooling market since 1970. Providing precision cooling and electrical components for the tech industry, Betco became very familiar with inverter driven equipment expanding market reach into commercial Variable Refrigerant Flow technologies, heat pumps, free cooling and energy recovery ventilators. Betco strives to provide our customers with quality, energy efficient and leading innovative products.

About Blade:

Blade is an industry-leading manufacturer of Canadian-made commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) technology products located in Toronto, Ontario. They supply tailored, state-of-the-art indoor air quality solutions that meet the highest industry standards. Currently managing and improving indoor air quality in over 50 million square feet of building spaces across Canada, Blade is a trusted IAQ supplier to businesses and organizations across all industries and is the preferred vendor of choice to the Ontario government for IAQ technology.

For further information: For more information please visit: betco.ca or call (204) 697 4344.