TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Blade Air, one of Canada's fastest-growing manufacturers of advanced Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions, has acquired CleanAir.ai, a Toronto-based startup specializing in cutting-edge smart electromagnetic HVAC filters.

With this strategic acquisition, Blade Air has access to patents and technology that will fast-track the next generation of its 'Blade Air Smart IAQ Platform' - enabling businesses, real estate groups and facilities managers to access critical real-time data regarding their indoor air quality (while reducing energy consumption & carbon emissions and lowering operational costs).

Blade Air is already overseeing and improving air quality in more than 540 million cubic feet of building space for Fortune 500 Companies, Governments, Hospitals, Educational Boards, and many others. Today's news marks another major step forward for one of Canada's rising new advanced hardware/software manufacturers.

"As environmental concerns continue to grow, including the recent pandemic and devastating forest fires, businesses are increasingly looking for ways to both reduce their carbon footprint and improve indoor air quality for both workers and customers", says Blade Air CEO Aedan Fida. "Our commitment is to become a global leader in air quality, while addressing pressing environmental challenges at the heart of the buildings, facilities and neighbourhoods we work and live in as a society."

Fida adds the company is on the lookout for additional technology-based acquisitions, in the firm's drive to build its leadership position at the cross-section of indoor air quality and ESG.

Blade Air's Smart IAQ Platform seamlessly integrates with existing HVAC systems, with companies experiencing up to a 50% reduction in scheduled maintenance labour, longer filter life (further lowering operational costs) and reduced carbon emissions.

The Blade Air Pro Filter Series is particularly effective at capturing airborne pathogens like viruses, bacteria, seasonal pollen, and mould while eliminating odours and smoke without disrupting workspaces.

By emphasizing superior indoor air quality, businesses can enhance tenants' and employees' cognitive function and overall well-being while reducing absenteeism, improving their bottom line and making a positive contribution to the health of our environment.

About Blade Air:

Businesses and organizations in commercial and government facilities are turning to Blade Air, a leader in indoor air quality solutions, for their expertise in enhancing air quality. Their dedication to air quality improvement has earned them the trust of Fortune 500 companies and various tiers of government, including educational boards. With cutting-edge technologies that meet the highest ESG standards, Blade Air has implemented their innovative solutions in over 540 million cubic feet of building spaces across North America. Their tailored approach has made them the go-to choice for those looking to manage and improve indoor air quality. Blade Air is committed to transforming the intersection of the IAQ and Sustainability markets as they continue to drive positive change and deliver innovative solutions for healthier, cleaner environments.

